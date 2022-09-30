the theme will be Karl Lagerfeld – Metro World News

The annual gala of the Met Gala already has its theme for next year “Karl Lagerfeld: A line of Beauty” and celebrating Lagerfeld himself will be the perfect occasion to pay tribute to him. This theme had been a proposal in previous editions, but with the pandemic it had not been possible to fulfill it.

Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala will be held on the same date: the first Monday of May and will honor the German designer who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.

Hollywood’s biggest and most lavish fundraiser will capture, by 2023, Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel shows where the gala’s theme coincides with a “major exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, titled Karl Lagerfeld: A beauty line”, reports CNN on its website.

karl lagerfeld

The Met said, in a press release, that the gala will bring together 150 designers who will explore “the stylistic language of the designer.” This exhibition at the Met Gala will include creations by Lagerfeld as creative director for Fendi, Chloé and Chanel.

The cost of admission to attend the event is 30 thousand dollars per person and is an extremely important source for the Costume Institute. Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, is in charge of carrying out such a majestic celebration and in 2019 alone she raised more than 15 million dollars, according to the New York Times.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Next year’s Lagerfeld exhibit will be available to the general public between May, after the gala, and July. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were the co-chairs of this year’s celebration.

Blake Lively at the MET Gala 2022 The actress captivated with an imposing dress.- Instagram @sueltalasopatv

This year’s theme was “American Fashion: Gold Glamor and White Tie” and in 2021, “In America: A Fashion Lexicon.”