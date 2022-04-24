the theory behind the infection – Libero Quotidiano





Acute hepatitis of unknown origin is causing fear for the worst. While the cases among the very young are increasing, the possible reasons are explained Giuseppe Indolfi. The hepatologist immediately puts his hands forward, saying he is concerned about what is happening abroad, particularly in the UK. “We have had some news of what is happening in England. 108 cases have been reported since January of which 8 have required liver transplantation, a worrying percentage. An adenovirus was identified in 77 percent of cases, but we are all still very cautious in attributing pathogenic responsibility to this virus “.





Reached by the day the expert explains that the inflammation may not be linked to a virus. Indeed, “we do not have an actual connection between a specific virus and the picture of the disease. The general perception is that this acute hepatitis has to do with an infectious agent which behaves like a virus “.





Among the various hypotheses of scientists who are still groping in the dark, the one that hepatitis is linked to the consequences of the lockdown. However, nothing that would have to do with Covid. “Instead – he concludes – could connect to lockdown which has exposed children to less immunological experience who are now returning to direct contact and are more susceptible to diseases they have not encountered before. It is an object of scientific interest and evaluation. “Although the emergency exists in Italy, for Indolfi it is necessary to avoid sowing panic because it is only counterproductive.



