the theory of the former SpaceX intern

One theory continues to be constantly repurposed with some insistence by former SpaceX intern Sahil Gupta. According to him the Creator from Bitcoin, better known under the mysterious pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, would be Elon Musk. Could Tesla’s patron ever be the one who invented and created the queen of cryptocurrencies? Let’s find out together by retracing the evidence that Gupta brings in favor of his theory.

Elon Musk would be the creator of Bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto

According to what Gupta said, Elon Musk could have easily written the white paper for Bitcoin. This knowledge comes from the fact that Tesla’s boss has extensive experience not only in economics, but also in cryptography. Additionally, he was one of the co-founders of PayPal, the digital payments giant. Finally, he is also well versed in the C ++ programming language, used by Satoshi Nakamoto to write the original version of the Bitcoin software.

So let’s start with the evidence that Gupta unearthed to confirm his theory. First of all, Satoshi Nakamoto made a brief appearance on the internet when, at the beginning of March 2014, he published a tweet in which he refuted what was written in an article by Newsweek who called Dorian S. Nakamoto the creator of Bitcoin. To this tweet, not even a week later, Elon Musk replied like this:

Well, now that Satoshi Nakamoto has been discovered, I guess the case is closed.

Then, Gupta remembers a phone call he had with Sem Teller, Elon Musk’s former chief of staff, during which he asked him if the entrepreneur was actually the creator of Bitcoin. Here’s how the former SpaceX intern describes this conversation:

There was silence for 15 seconds. Then Teller said, “Well, what can I say?” Not a paraphrase. Real words.

Nevertheless, Elon Musk continue to to deny to be the creator of Bitcoin. Regarding Gupta’s theory, as early as 2017 he had tweeted:

Not true. A friend sent me part of a BTC a few years ago, but I don’t know where it is.

