The theory of the new flesh and feminism is embodied in Alicante with the liquid writing of Begoña Méndez

A failed attempt at a novel led Begoña Méndez to create Self-science fiction for the end of the species (Hurtado and Ortega, 2022). His pretense of a science fiction novel in which she was going to use a series of feminine archetypes would serve to see the limits of women’s bodies and what is human. And what could be a relatively conventional approach by basing it on a traditional narrative format decided to destroy it. A path that has just been presented at the 80 Mundos bookstore in Alicante.

“I wasn’t going the way I wanted, I had to stop,” he explains. Those ideas to be discussed and his need to write needed another way of presenting himself to the readers. And she thought that the path had to lead her to besiege “a form of prose that is born from the thought of a poetry.” That, she points out, is what would serve to say that his book is an essay, “but one in which the ideas are not explicitly spelled out but implicit. It is not an academic essay.

Thus I would treat, for example, how “the molds of femininity that they have historically imposed on us the bodies historically served to harm us“. That, among multiple issues, because as he adds, with it there is “also a small seed of dissidence.” “And the map that I am drawing is that of experimenting through other female bodies,” he points out.

One, in any case, personal. Built from his readings and cinematographic affiliations, he underlines. And in the transformation of bodies, although he did not start from metamorphoses like those of David Cronenberg or Neill Blomkamp, ​​he does admit that he has already found several interpretations that speak to him of the new flesh. “And it’s funny because I come across a tradition that I had not had in mind and that makes me very happy because it makes readers discover new maps that enrich it”.

Some of those who do explicitly mention path in their theory are Wislawa Szymborska with her poem landscape with grain of sand about the new vision of the transformation of Lot into a pillar of salt or the anarchist Emma Goldman. They are only two among the many with which she has built her life and that he now rebuilds in a text that plays between fiction and reality. It was very clear to her, she continues, that she wanted to talk about Hari, the protagonist of Solarisor the poetry of Irene Gruss and the transformation of the hand or the Scarlett Johansson of under the skin.

If these fell within the formal, what he planned, others raised from a vision of “the liquid writing in which there are currents by which I let myself be dragged“. One way to understand that process is to follow that path of ideas that linked. If she read in a passage of Gruss a reference to snakes, that led her to think that she needed to include the myth of Eve. And in Goldman’s work she found the reflection that “woman has not yet freed herself from the image that we are Adam’s ribs.” And from there she looked for examples of dissidence with which to link Lot and Eve.

What “I did not intend to appear so much is sex”, he assures. An aspect that, she concedes, “wowed me at times.” In the end, she understood that she had to appear logically, since if what she is proposing is a reflection on the limits of the body and femininity, “it is that she had to leave.”

“I played at forcing bodily boundaries and it came naturally,” he reasons. “I was very interested in seeing how sexuality develops through technology transforms us into very strange bodies that we do not fully understand and that from there some very brutal currents of desire and love are created”, he points out.

