The Theremin: the instrument that revolutionized the history of music and few know

JImmy Page of Led Zeppeling playing the theremin on a live version of Whole Lotta Love

More than 100 years ago, a Russian scientist would change the history of music forever by creating a surreal instrument capable of producing phantasmagorical sounds that although many do not know it by name, all of us, without exception, are very familiar with its sound: the theremin.

this instrument, able to manipulate sound waves through the bodily movements of the playeris unique, among other things, because no other instrument can be played without actually being played.

And it is that to conjure provocative, terrible and also beautiful notes and tones, the theremin does not need strings, resonance boxes, the force of the lungs or percussive blows.the almost hypnotic movements of the hands and fingers through the air are enough for it to emit its sound.

We have heard the theremin in hundreds of movie soundtracks, from its use in the classics “The Day the Earth Stood Still”, the biblical ode of “The Ten Commandments” or “The Lost Weekend” (“Day Without a Footprint ”). The instrument is also a pioneer of electronic music, as it was the first of its kind to be created in the world, and is cited as an inspiration in the technological development of sound that led to Robert Moog’s creation of the modern synthesizer.

Robert Moog, inventor of the synthesizer, took to another level the scientific principles that Theremin had introduced with his instrument.

“The theremin marked a milestone in the history of electronic instruments thanks to its control mechanism with manual gestures and its sound similar to a human voice”, he told Infobae David Anaya, Colombian sound artist and multi-instrumentalist based in Buenos Aires (Argentina) who has included the theremin as a musical and scenic resource in his performance projects.

“The expressiveness and drama of the instrument gave it a privileged place both in popular culture and in the academic field”he added.

Much of the incredibleness of this instrument and the revolution it inspired in music stems from its history and the scientist who created it.

Leon Theremin, from science to music

León Theremin along with his creation, the first electronic instrument in history

The theremin was invented around 1920 by the Russian physicist Lev Sergeyevich Termen, later known as Léon Theremin. Born in 1896 in St. Petersburg, from a young age he showed a precocious ability as a child engineer, disassembling and assembling clocks and other mechanical parts when he was just seven years old.

Like almost all great inventions, Léon came to the theremin by accident. By 1920 the physicist was creating a machine that aimed to use the then new technology of radio waves to measure some properties of gas. But when testing his invention he discovered that the device emitted a strange tone that varied as he moved his hands around the equipment.

The scientist, who was a trained cellist, immediately recognized the potential of his discovery, and set out to create an entirely new instrument from it.

León Theremin demonstrating how the instrument he created in 1920 works, which was the pioneer of electronic music.

“I was not satisfied with the existing mechanical instruments, of which there were many. They were all built using elementary principles and were not physically well made. I was interested in making a different type of instrument. Therefore, I transformed the electronic equipment into a musical instrument that would provide more resources.” Theremin himself said in a 1989 interview with musicologist Olivia Mattis.

In 1922 Theremin made one of the first demonstrations of the new instrument, which he played in the Kremlin for Vladimir Lenin, and five years later, in Berlin, he would do the same before an audience made up of famous figures of the time, such as Albert Einstein, another physicist and avid violinist.

“The human voice, violin, viola, cello, bass and double bass, cornet, horn, trombone, saxophone, organ and just about every other instrument you can think of are all beaten at their own game by this small and simple devicewrote the Musical Standard newspaper in 1927 after a presentation of Theremin at the Royal Albert Hall in London in which pieces by Schubert and Glinka were adapted to the new instrument.

Musician Harold Arlem plays a version of Over The Rainbow on the 1929 RCA theremin once owned by the late Hollywood thereminist, Dr. Samuel Hoffman.

In those years, the theremin began to attract the attention of the composers of the time, and several wanted to write for it. Musicians such as Edgard Varèse, Bohuslav Martinů or Dmitri Shostakovich used it in compositions ranging from replacing string quartets with four theremins, to its first appearances to generate sound effects in movies.

The early acceptance of the instrument seemed to open a promising future for electronic music and for its own inventor, who had the firm purpose of becoming a millionaire by putting a theremin in every home. However, the story was different.

While it was booming, Lev Sergeyevich Termen moved to New York, to a studio on West 54th Street where Albert Einstein himself took up residence in an adjoining room to explore the connection between music and geometry.

Clara Rockmore, one of the first teachers of the theremin.

It was in the United States that he became known as Leon Theremin, as he amazed North American audiences with his exhibitions and concerts.

“People will learn to play it without too much difficulty”then predicted the scientist turned musician, who received proposals to mass-produce his instrument and thus bring it to every home, at the price of a three-valve radio.

Needless to say, Theremin’s prediction was not fulfilled, and that over time his instrument became more of a rarity than something common.

The reason is simple: touching it is incredibly difficult.

By not having strings, frets, valves, or a standardized notation system, extracting “tuned” sounds from the instrument depends solely on the virtuosity of its performer or performer, who needs to have an excellently trained ear and exceptional body control to play the electronic instrument fairly.

Furthermore, with the outbreak of the world wars at the beginning of the last century, its greatest exponent, Leon Theremin himself, ended up being called back to Russia (then the Soviet Union) and the instrument lost its main promoter.

Leon Theremin was imprisoned during Stalin’s rule in the USSR. He was also the creator of novel espionage systems used by the Russians in the cold war.

Worse yet, the Russian physicistor he fell victim to Stalin’s political purges and spent years in exile in a special prison for scientists in Siberia.

In addition to the theremin, this scientist is recognized as a precursor to radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, which he implemented to create “The Thing,” one of the most famous listening and espionage devices of the Cold War, which was found in the office of the US ambassador to the USSR hidden behind a wooden plaque in 1952.

Theremin was released in 1947 and went on to develop electronic instruments for the Moscow Conservatory. The influence his first creation had on Western popular culture went unnoticed for most of his life, until he returned to the United States in 1991.

An underrated pop icon

After Theremin’s departure back to the USSR, his instrument was relegated to an “anomaly” used mainly as part of the performance show to impress and amaze the public.

With the rise of Rock during the 60s and 70s, for example, musicians of the stature of Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones included it as a sound effect in their compositions. The theremin can be heard for example on the band’s iconic album “Their Satanic Majesties Request”, released in 1967; or in the live shows of Led Zeppelin being interpreted by Jimmy Page during the songs Whole Lotta Love and No Quarter, among others.

More contemporary pop icons like actor Keanu Reaves had to learn to play the theremin for the 2020 film Bill & Ted Face the Music; or it has appeared in series like The Big Bang Theory, turned into a joke among the geek community. Contributing to position the theremin as a rarity in the collective imagination.

Sheldon Cooper’s character playing the theremin in an episode of the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, an example of the theremin as “weirdness” within pop culture

And in Latin America, bands like Calle 13 have included the theremin among the instruments played in their live shows, normally performed by Eduardo Cabra or “Visitante”, multi-instrumentalist and musical leader of the group.

Perhaps the most recurrent theremin sounds we hear are in the soundtracks of science fiction movies.who since the 1930s have used it to draw acoustic landscapes associated with the terrifying or phantasmagorical.

In addition, his influence can be heard in almost all current popular music, largely dominated by the use of synthesizers and electronic sounds, which are children of the theremin.

“The theremin was important in electronic music for its contribution to the performativity and expression of synthetic instruments”, explained the sound artist David Anaya, who has also participated in research on sound synthesis, studying the instrument as a pioneer of electronic music.

For Anaya playing the theremin is similar to “conducting an orchestra” symphonic or philharmonic music.

Sound artist and multi-instrumentalist David Anaya.

“It’s like a magic act where the movement of the hands controls the sound. There is a direct correlation between the gesture and the birth of the acoustic phenomenon”, the musician emphasized.

The theremin, highlights the artist, “he recovers the theatricality of the performer due to his intuitive way of playing”.

It is this intuitive way of playing that has led contemporary artists who use this instrument in their compositions to develop unique performative techniques to play it, as well as their own musical notations and sheet music to transcribe the sounds they make from the instrument.

Contemporary thereminist Katica Illényi in a show where she plays the electronic instrument



This combination of performance and sound art results in the creation of unique acoustic landscapes that never cease to amaze despite the more than 100-year history of this instrument, the first electronic instrument, which was created to revolutionize music.

KEEP READING

The weekend Jimi Hendrix was unknowingly kidnapped and how his rescuer became Pablo Escobar’s nexus in Miami

Joel-Peter Witkin the controversial photographer who seeks to turn corpses, mutilated and deformed bodies into an art form

Mehran Karimi Nasser, the mysterious Iranian who lived 18 years in an airport and inspired Hollywood

Sudan’s Spiderman, the masked activist who became a symbol of resistance against the military regime