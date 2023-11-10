The Thief: Summary, Trailer, Cast and more details about the Netflix movie | Voluses | France nda nnlt | Play play

“Ladronas” (“voluses” or “wingwomen”) are a great alternative. netflix catalog If you are looking for an entertaining movie that blends Work And comedy in a big heist story. As if that wasn’t enough, it also features a cast of talented French movie stars. Do you want to know more about the film? This note is for you.

It is noteworthy that this is the seventh feature film directed by melanie laurentWhom many people remember for his memorable role shosanna dreyfuss In “inglorious Bastards” (“Inglourious Basterds”).

Apart from being an actress, she has showcased her talent behind the camera in acclaimed works “Les Adoptes”, “El Baile de las Locas” and “Respira”.

join now Adele Exarchopoulos (“The Life of Adele”) and manon brash (“Fighting Place”) to form the production’s leading trio.

Summary of the movie “Thief”

“Thief” It is a film adaptation of the comic strip “The Great Odalisque” Of Jérôme Mulot, Florent Rupert and Bastien Vives. In that sense, it focuses on the history of carol and alexTwo friends who are expert thieves.

When one of them plans to retire from this life, tired of living life as a fugitive, the two decide to try a big farewell robbery, which is very different from all the previous ones. For this they recruit a fearless driver, Sam,

They don’t even imagine that nothing is going to happen as per their plan. Will they succeed?

Trailer of the movie “Thieves”

When is the movie “Thieves” released?

action comedy Premiere in Netflix He Wednesday, November 1, 2023, As is the case on the platform, the production will arrive via streaming from the first hours of that day.

Premiere schedule by country:

United States (Pacific Time): 12:00 am.

Mexico: 1:00 am.

Guatemala: 1:00 am.

Honduras: 1:00 am.

El Salvador: 1:00 am.

Nicaragua: 1:00 am.

Costa Rica: 1:00 am.

Peru: 2:00 am.

Colombia: 2:00 am.

Panama: 2:00 am.

Ecuador: 2:00 am.

Venezuela: 3:00 am.

Bolivia: 3:00 am.

Dominican Republic: 3:00 am.

Puerto Rico: 3:00 am.

Paraguay: 3:00 am.

Chile: 4:00 am.

Argentina: 4:00 am.

Uruguay: 4:00 am.

Spain: 8:00 am.

How to watch the movie “Thieves”?

“Thief” will be available in Netflix Since its release date. To watch a movie, you only need to have an active subscription to the streaming service. Access from this link.

List of actors and characters of “Thieves”