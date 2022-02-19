The thief who stole diamonds worth US$5.7 million and will only pay a fine of US$340

Lulu Lakatos

Lulu Lakatos posed as a gemstone appraiser

A thief who posed as a gem expert to exchange diamonds valued at $5.7 million for stones has been ordered to pay back as little as $340.

Lulu Lakatos, 60, is serving a five-and-a-half-year sentence after she was convicted of conspiracy to rob.

She told Boodles jewellers, in London’s upmarket Mayfair district, that she had been sent to appraise seven diamonds on behalf of Russian buyers.

This Romanian citizen, who was convicted last July, was caught on security cameras while doing a sleight of hand with which he managed to exchange a padlocked bag that contained genuine diamonds for a duplicate.

