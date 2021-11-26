World

The thieves snatch the baby from her mother’s arms and throw her into the pool: she drowned

A little girl drowned after being thrown into a swimming pool by thieves who snatched her from her mother’s arms during a robbery. Angelica Murillo, local press reports, was bathing her nine-month-old daughter Maria on her patio when thugs broke in.

On November 20, the two men arrived by motorbike at the house in the village of San Pedro de Suma, in the Ecuadorian province of Manabi. The robbers presented themselves as veterinarians adhering to a dog vaccination program, but when the woman replied that she had no pets, the two criminals forcibly broke into the property and snatched the baby from her mother’s arms.

After throwing the child into the pool, they took the woman inside the house. Angelica gave them all the money that was in the house (the equivalent of about a thousand euros) but the two thieves, dissatisfied with the loot, tied her up, ransacking the house, before running away. The screams of the woman asking for help were heard by her 12-year-old daughter who was playing at a neighbor’s house. It was there little girl to find her little sister in the small pool: the mother, once untied, tried to resuscitate the child, but without success.

The two criminals have lost their tracks and are wanted by the police all over Ecuador. Gang violence is a huge problem in the South American country, with over 18,000 robberies occurring in September alone (in average there are 66 per day).

