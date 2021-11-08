the thieves wanted to sell it abroad – Corriere.it

In recent days, the police have found a high-powered classic car stolen in September 2021 in Milan. The car, one Porsche 911 from the commercial value of over 50 thousand euros, had been stolen from a Milanese businessman in via Pontaccio, Brera area. The episode is part of the thefts that hit the city center and then see the cars, after a skilful restyling, reintroduced to the markets of Eastern Europe and North Africa, where all traces of them are lost.

The policemen of the Commissariat Center, following an investigative activity, discovered how the thieves, still wanted, acted, who, after observing the victim, they awaited the right moment to steal the car. Thanks to a precise reconstruction, the cops have identified, in a municipality on the outskirts of Milan, the garage where the car was located, to which a counterfeit plate had already been applied: the criminals were modifying it and then placing it on the vintage car market.



