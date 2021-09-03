The things Ferruccio Amendola said

The voice that most Italians attribute to Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman and Sylvester Stallone is of one person, one of the greatest voice actors in the history of Italian cinema: Ferruccio Amendola, who died on September 3, 2001, twenty years ago.

Born in Turin in 1930 into a family of actors and playwrights, then raised in Rome, after a debut as an actor Amendola dubbed himself very young, giving his voice to the child Marcello (Vito Annichiarico) in Rome open city by Roberto Rossellini (1945). From the seventies onwards it would become his main career, thanks to a formidable voice and also to the good fortune of having dubbed young actors who would become among the most famous in the history of cinema.

The first film in which he voiced De Niro was Hello America! of 1968, the third of his career and perhaps the first to give him real visibility. Almost the same thing happened with Pacino, which Amendola dubbed for the first time in Panic in Needle Park of 1971, the film thanks to which he would be chosen by Francis Ford Coppola for The Godfather. In 1970 he voiced Stallone in his first starring role, in Escape with no escape. When he first worked on the dubbing of Hoffman, in 1969 in A man from the sidewalk, the American actor was already famous for a couple of years for The bachelor.

In her long career, Amendola dubbed a long series of other great actors, from Clint Eastwood to Harvey Keitel, and was also the Italian voice of Christopher Lloyd in the first Back to the Future. The other great thing for which Amendola is famous, then, is having dubbed Thomas Milian in almost all of his films, the Cuban actor of the cops and spaghetti westerns of the seventies, famous above all for the character of er Monnezza. Bill Cosby also dubbed in the Italian version of the sitcom The Robinsons. Amendola, who is also the father of the actor and host Claudio, died in Rome in 2001 of a throat tumor.

Some of the most famous phrases in the history of cinema, from De Niro’s dialogue to the mirror in Taxi Driver to the final scene of Pacino in Scarface, are therefore for most Italians pronounced by Amendola. These are a few.

“But are you saying to me?” (Robert De Niro, Taxi Driver, 1976)

“This makes time travel possible: the channeling flow” (Christopher Lloyd, Back to the Future, 1985)

“In the city you are the law, here I am” (Sylvester Stallone, Rambo, 1982)

“I went to bed early” (Robert De Niro, Once upon a time in America, 1984)

“I have been a better man to you as a woman than I have been to other women as a man” (Dustin Hoffman, Tootsie, 1982)

“You’re just talk and distinctive” (Robert De Niro, The Untouchables, 1987)

“Say hello to my friend Sosa” (Al Pacino, Scarface, 1983)

“It’s like Mustafà’s dog” (Thomas Milian, Anti-fraud team, 1977)