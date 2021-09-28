the third chapter of the saga on RaiPlay

Starting a trilogy from the last chapter might be counterintuitive. Yet it is perfect when the plot surrounds excellent action scenes, in a film choreographed by masters of the art of cinematic combat. The rest of the saga is available on other streaming platforms, but all this, made a brief summary of the world in which Keanu Reeves descends with his elegant suit, the vision remains among the most adrenaline-pumping to be recovered for free on the internet. John Wick is a legend in his professional field.

Its best ability? To be an excellent paid assassin, relentless and infallible. This has allowed him to make a life out of the “circle”, in a world in which the society of murderers is sprawling and deeply rooted in the urban subsoil. A family tragedy first and an interference then force him to go back to pulling the trigger once more. The society of assassins demands the bill, leading him to break one of the sacred rules that keep this castle of armed monsters standing, even putting a price on his life.

In this third chapter we find John on the run, having lost all privileges and the protection it enjoyed before. Returning, once again, to being able to count only on his macabre and terrifying talent. A killer is hiding around every corner ready to take the growing bounty on John’s head. The film is a dissertation on how action, fight and fight scenes are shot in the cinema in 2021.

The lesson, given by Chad Stahelski, is one that is hard to forget. Combat remains the focal point of this cinematic saga, condensing a series of action scenes including guns, knives, fists and more in just over two hours. Nothing to envy, and a lot to teach, to fellow directors.

The cast is a playground of well-known faces from generalist and action cinema: Halle Berry and Laurence Fishburne mix with great martial artists such as Marc Dacascos and Yayah Ruhian. Recommended for fans of “violent” cinema but also for those who want to approach this world starting from a colorful and curious film, which creates a world with well-defined rules. Available on RaiPlay.