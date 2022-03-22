“The third dose must always be taken, the second is not enough” – Corriere.it

Of Margherita De Bac

The drop in booster doses? “Many Italians were infected between December and February and are waiting for the right time. But there is also the refusal of the trio “

«The third dose must be done. Point”. The immunologist is explicit Sergio Abrignani, State University of Milan, expert of the scientific technical committee and of the higher health council. In recent weeks there has been a clear distancing of the boosterthe recall. In February, the daily average was even 64% lower than the previous month. The Italians consider the injection of reinforcement superfluous: about 10 million are missing on paper. 20% of those who completed the primary course (two doses) avoid the trio.

“One explanation may be linked to the wave of Omicron variant infections that hit Italy between December and February. A part of the doubly vaccinated people may have been infected and therefore, if they intend to receive the booster anyway, they wait until 4 months have passed since recovery. “

Should the recovered, immunized with two doses and then from natural infection, still enhance protection against the virus with the booster or does the infection serve as a third dose?

“There is no definitive consensus, we are waiting to collect more data to reach certain conclusions. From an immunological point of view, the infection has the value of a third dose, but there is no contraindication to undergo vaccination again, 4 months after the infection. It is an extra security ».

Many Italians may have experienced positivity between December and February, in the explosive phase of the fourth wave, and have “managed” it, with few or even no symptoms, independently at home, relying on do-it-yourself tampons. So no official feedback?

“Yes, the number of positives in those weeks may have been higher than that reported in the daily bulletins, even 300 thousand a day, partly undeclared (read the latest bulletin)”.

However, this is not enough to justify the slowdown of the third doses.

“It’s true. Other people may still be waiting for the right time to get the third vaccine, 4 months after the last one. Still others may have been emotionally affected by the war in Ukraine to the point of deeming it superfluous to defend themselves from Covid, in the face of an immense tragedy. Others thought the pandemic emergency was over, and that’s wrong. The result is that a certain number of Italians, 4, 5, 6 million ?, we do not know, have stopped ».

“Is a mistake. Data from the National Institute of Health tell us that skip the booster it is a risk because it avoids severe Omicron disease in 93% of cases and infection in 65% of cases. A very high efficacy, while after two doses you are only 73% protected ».

Perhaps discussing the fourth dose was careless? Someone may have felt cheated and decided to stall.

“The desirability of the fourth dose began to be discussed when Israel began administering it, offering it to the population on a voluntary basis last fall. On March 16, an Israeli study conducted on medical personnel and published in New England Journal of Medicine showed that a further recall produces marginal benefits ”.

“Three doses are certainly enough to protect us. In medicine, however, it is decided on the basis of evidence, so we will see if the data will change over time “.

What if the new vaccines targeting the Omicron variant, now prevalent all over the world, arrive, sending the current ones built on the original Wuhan strain, from which the pandemic started, to the attic?

The Moderna and Pfizer companies have started studies on the new vaccines. When they are available, it will therefore not be possible to speak of a fourth dose but of the first dose of a new product. Exactly as happens with the flu ».

How come the Novavax vaccine, which was thought to persuade no vaxes to do prophylaxis thanks to its different structure, hasn’t broken through?

“It cannot be offered as a third dose and came at a delayed burst when most of the population had received the second.”