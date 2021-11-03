Health

The third dose of COVID vaccine reserved for certain categories of people is underway. Eligible citizens will not have to do anything because they will receive a text message with an appointment

The Management of the USL Company informs that vaccination with the third booster dose against COVID, (or second dose in case of previous vaccination with Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine), will start in the next few days, reserved for the following categories :

  • people aged 60 or over,
  • subjects with high fragility,
  • personnel exercising a health profession or of health interest of any age who carry out their activity in public and private health, social and social welfare structures, in pharmacies, parapharmacies and professional offices.

The booster dose will be given at least 6 months after the second dose, following the same order of priority used for the first dose. Citizens will not have to do anything, except wait for the arrival of a text message that will report the vaccination date and all the necessary information and which will arrive at least 6 months after the second vaccination. Healthcare companies are awaiting guidance from the ministry about dose booster vaccination times for people vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Vaccinations with the third dose against COVID for guests and operators in the CRAs and RSAs of the province will begin on Thursday 4 November. Completing these provincial-level vaccinations will take at least two weeks.

