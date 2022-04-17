Rihanna: The third in discord confessed and denied A$ap Rocky | INSTAGRAM

Only a few hours ago we learned that Rihanna had made a difficult decision, leaving the rapper A$AP Rockyher current partner and father of her first babywhich is not born yet.

It was pointed out that it would have been the designer Amina Muaddia close collaborator of the Barbadian, being pointed out by the journalist from fashion and influencer, louis Pisanan infidelity that could not be forgiven.

However, the famous She did not want to remain with her arms crossed and decided to speak, and denying having been with the rapper, assures that she is not the third in discord.

“I have always believed that this is an unfounded lie spread on social networks that does not deserve any response or clarification, much less one as vile as this. I initially assumed that this false gossip was fabricated with malicious intent, but that it has not been taken seriously. Seriously”, something that seems not to have been the case.

“In these last 24 hours I have been reminded that we live in a society that is very quick to talk about issues regardless of the basis of ethics and that it is not off limits. Not even Dorantes what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated moments in one’s life.” concluded.

The designer is very upset with this situation and I am very sorry to have to clarify these rumors and much more when Rihanna is going through one of the most beautiful moments of her life, her first pregnancy.

Amina Muaddi wanted to give her version of the events.



Of course, Internet users reacted immediately, they paid close attention to each of the words used by Amina, who assures that she has a lot of respect and affection for the artist, finally, saying goodbye and wishing an excellent vacation to the people who come to read your message.

In addition, the journalist who was in charge of spreading the rumors had to use his Twitter to apologize, assuring that he was very reckless and that what he did has no justification, something that Internet users consider quite bad, because it should not be affecting his beloved Rihanna and much less false information, so they agreed with the aforementioned designer.

Stay on Show News so you can find out when she releases her music or when something new is known about the arrival of her baby or the future of her relationship, as well as some other news about the show, entertainment and more, you won’t miss it. lose.