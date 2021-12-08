The third largest Bitcoin wallet “awakens”: purchased over 3000 BTC

Within hours of the news of Craig Wright’s court victory, which brought home the first 1.1 million Bitcoins mined, the BitInforCharts website reports that the third largest BTC investor in the world in the past two days, it has bought over 3,000 Bitcoins, taking advantage of the decline in cryptocurrency.

In the case, the anonymous investor now holds nearly $ 6 billion in Bitcoin, and in the last two years it has made profits of over $ 3 billion, thanks to the increase in the price of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin recorded a major collapse last week and it went from being worth more than 57 thousand dollars to less than 46 thousand dollars in less than 24 hours. In recent days there has been a timid recovery and at the time of writing the first cryptocurrency on the market is trading at just over 49 thousand dollars, however down 3% compared to 24 hours ago and 14% compared to seven days. does.

The wallet in question has been active since February 2019, when the price of Bitcoin was around 3000 Dollars: initially the man (or woman) had made an investment of 10 thousand Bitcoins, and in the following two years he accumulated more BTC than with the last purchase there are 118,405 in total.