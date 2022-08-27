The third season of Euphoria will begin filming in 2023

euphoria is one of the biggest hits of HBO Maxwith permission from Game of Thrones. Its story about a group of young people facing all the possible difficulties that you can imagine in a high school has managed to hook the public for many episodes.

The second season of euphoria It arrived at HBO Max last January, and was renewed for a third season that will still take time to land.

The third season of Euphoria will arrive in 2024

As reported by Production Weekly, the third season of euphoria will start filming in February 2023so it does not seem unreasonable to continue trusting that we will be able to enjoy it in 2024.

The episodes of euphoria are about an hour longand each of them requires at least a month of work, as the makeup artist of the series, Donni Davy, points out.

It is not yet known with certainty the plot that will address the new season of euphoriabut it has been confirmed that one of the most beloved actresses of the series will not return in the next episodes, with Barbie Ferreira saying goodbye to the character of Kat Hernandez.

the star of euphoria, Zendaya will continue to lead the cast as RueWith Hunter Schafer as Jules.

The protagonist of the HBO Max series recently announced that he would like to see the characters out of high school in the new season of euphoriato find out what kind of people want to be past adolescence:

“What made the second season special is that we were able to delve into a lot of characters and I think we can do that in the third as well.”.

The first two seasons of euphoria are now available on HBO Maxas well as the special episodes that completed the story between the end of the first season and the beginning of the second.