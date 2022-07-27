The third season of “High School Musical” premieres

The third season premieres. Photo: NA.

For all the teenage fans, the third season arrives of “High School Musical: The Musical”. This Wednesday, July 27, youth fiction adds new episodes to the Disney+ platform.

The new chapters are set on the outskirts of East High School -the scene of the previous two seasons and the films that gave rise to the franchise-. will show to students at a drama camp summer camp in California, called Camp Shallow Lake, to put on a production of Frozen. “The Wildcats will try to prove who is ‘best in the snow’ without leaving anyone out in the open”says the official synopsis.

Trailer. Video: Disney+ Latin America

Main cast

The main characters that are in the series are Joshua Bassett (Ricky), sophia wylie (Gina), Matt Cornett (EJ), julia lester (ashlyn), dara renee (Kourney), frankie rodriguez (Carlos), Saylor Bell Curda (Maddox), Adrian Lyles (Jet), Aria Brooks (Alex), Liamani Segura (Emmy) and Ben Stillwell (Channing), this new release will feature important figures from the artistic world.

Corbin Bluewho played basketball player Chad Danforth in the movies starring Zack Efron Y Vanessa Hudgens, will make of himself. and will also participate Meg Donnellylike Val; Jason Earls, like Dewey Wood; Kate Reindersas Miss Jenn; Olivia Rose Keeganlike Lily; Olivia Rodrigolike Nini Larry Sapersteinlike Big Red, and Joe Serafinlike Seb.

Recently Zack Efron flirted again with the possibility of playing Troy Bolton again. The 34-year-old actor was photographed in front of the school where the three films that made him famous were recorded. “Do not forget me”wrote on their networks and revolutionized their fans.





did it too Vanessa Hudgenswho was in the same location and shared a music video with the song Breaking Free. “Do you remember in kindergarten how you met a kid and you didn’t know anything about him, and then 10 seconds later you were playing like they were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”he wrote, quoting Gabriella, his character.





To the happiness of the fans, the series created by Tom Federle You already have your confirmed fourth season. To wait for her!





