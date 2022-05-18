The third season of The Mandalorian and Andor receive updates to their release dates on Disney Plus

Star Wars: Andor, a spin-off of Rogue One, will come after Obi-Wan Kenobi

Some new series in the Star Wars universe have received updates to their release dates, including The Mandalorian season three and the premiere season of Andor.

The dates were revealed in an exclusive report for Vanity Fair. The article delves into the upcoming Star Wars series that are being produced for the Disney Plus platform. Here they mentioned that the third season of The Mandalorian could arrive in late 2022 or early 2023. It was previously believed that it would arrive in late 2022. However, fans may have to wait a little longer to see Din and Grogu again. .

Similarly, they point out that the spin-off series of the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor (starring Diego Luna), is scheduled to arrive sometime in the summer. Before this news, the only thing we knew was that it would land in 2022; so this reduces the launch window significantly. It is now known that Andor will be the next series to hit the streaming platform, after Obi-Wan Kenobi which will be released on May 27, 2022.

“(Diego) Luna’s spy saga will hit the screens this summer,” reads the article in Variety. “The third season of The Mandalorian, which reunites Pedro Pascal’s helmeted gunslinger with his little green ward (you know who), premieres in late 2022 or early 2023.”

It was also reconfirmed that Rosario Dawson will lead the 2023 Ahsoka series, playing the live-action version of Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice. The fan-favorite character first appeared in 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars. And more recently she appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian and then The Book of Boba Fett.

Interestingly, Ewan McGregor slipped up during the interview and confirmed that his partner, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is currently shooting for Ashoka, something that was only speculated beforehand. The actress has been part of the cast of Scott Pilgrim and her dream girl’s exes, Birds of Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Fargo; in the latter McGregor and Winstead met for the first time.

Next up will be a new Disney Plus mystery thriller series known as The Acolyte, which is said to be set roughly a century before the age of the Skywalkers. No date or release window was specified for this production. However, Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland has been confirmed to be producing the series.

Jon Watts, the director behind Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, is also reportedly working on another Star Wars series. The project has been described as a “galactic version of the classic Amblin adventure films of the 80s” and will be set after Return of the Jedi and four boys between the ages of 11 and 12 are being sought to join the cast.

With less than two weeks to go until the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems that Disney is throwing the house out the window and telling fans in a galaxy far, far away what to expect in the next two years.

Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, while Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie will also appear. . It will stream exclusively on Disney Plus starting May 27, 2022.