the third tank collapses in the oil storage in Matanza

Aerial images of oil tank fire in Cuba revealed 0:27

(CNN Spanish) – The presidency of Cuba reported this Monday on its Twitter account that the third fuel tank collapsed in Matanzas, after the spill that had been generated in the second of those tanks, as a result of the fire that began this Friday.

“The fire that was in the second tank compromised the third tank,” said Matanzas Governor Mario Sabines.

Currently there is little visibility due to the smoke that surrounds the Industrial Zone, product of the fire in the surrounding areas after the spill of fuel from the collapsed tanks, said the governor, adding that Air Force helicopters pour water to prevent the spread of the fire to other areas.

At least one firefighter has died and 17 others are missing in this massive fire caused by lightning at an oil storage facility on Friday. At least 121 people were injured in the fire, the Cuban Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. More than 1,300 people have evacuated the area, according to Cuban state media.

The governments of Mexico and Venezuela sent assistance to help extinguish the fire.

Military and civilian personnel from Mexico, as well as firefighters and technicians from Venezuela, with experience in handling fires caused by fuel, are cooperating with Cuban personnel and have transported foam, equipment and other fire-retardant chemical products to control the fire that is still it spreads.

With information from Reuters.