The third wealthiest whale celebrates Bitcoin’s birthday with a purchase of 456 BTC

It has been 13 years since the creation of the genesis block of the Bitcoin blockchain. To commemorate the occasion, Bitcoin’s (BTC) third largest whale appears to have returned from the New Year holidays, completing the first sizable purchase of 2022.

Tuesday, according to data from BitInfoCharts, the third-richest Bitcoin address added 456 BTC at an average price of $ 46,363equivalent to approximately $ 21 million.

456 #BTC (21,161,750 USD) transferred from #Coinbase to an unknown wallet

At the time of writing, the whale holds 120,845.57 BTC, which is worth more than $ 5.6 billion. The owner’s identity remains a mystery, but it appears he is taking full advantage of the current price volatility.

Meanwhile, bearish factors gravitating to the cryptocurrency market at the end of 2021 persisted throughout the first week of the new year, driving Bitcoin’s price below $ 47,000, and continuing to face resistance on the shorter-term charts.

Despite the short-term difficulties for Bitcoin, many investors remain optimistic. The pseudonymous Twitter analyst GalaxyBTC recently shared the following graph, showing a potential breakout in the first quarter of 2022.