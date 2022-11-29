The thirteen funds that came out winning with the last plays of Elon Musk

For many hedge funds, the “forced” purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk for $44 billion it represented an easy money exchange. “You didn’t have to be a genius to figure out that I was going to end that deal,” Carl Icahn said at Forbes’ Iconoclast Summit on Nov. 3.

Icahn told an audience at the New York Historical Society that he made a profit of about $250 million investing in Twitter this summer. But he was far from the only one who benefited. Regulatory filings show that billionaire-led hedge funds including Citadel Advisors, Millennium Management, DE Shaw and Third Point built large positions in Twitter in the second and third quarters, as well as other firms such as Pentwater Capital and Farallon Capital.

Musk signed a merger agreement to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share in April, but shares were trading at $32.65 in July when he tried to get out of the deal. That created an arbitrage opportunity of up to 66% return for investors who doubted Musk had much of a chance of retiring in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Icahn’s third-quarter 13-F filing with the SEC shows he owned 12.5 million shares of Twitter as of September 30. At the Forbes summit he said he bought in the mid-$30s; If he bought at an average price of $35 per share and made a profit of $19.20 per share when the trade closed at the original price of $54.20 per share on October 28, he would have made a profit of 240 million dollars.

Forbes found 13 hedge funds that spent more than $100 million increasing their Twitter holdings between the end of the first quarter and the end of the third quarter of this year.

The only fund that made a bigger bet than Icahn was Naples, Florida-based Pentwater Capital Management, founded by Matthew Halbower in 2007. It bought 18.1 million shares during the second quarter and added another 5.3 million shares to the end of the third trimester.

If you bought those 24 million shares at Twitter’s average closing share price of $40.16 in the first quarter and $41.05 in the second quarter and held them until the completion of the acquisition in October, you would have made $324 million in gains, although his 13-F filing shows that he also hedged some of that gain by buying put options. Pentwater did not respond to a request for comment.

The big winners

Total, Forbes found 13 hedge funds that spent more than $100 million increasing their Twitter holdings between the end of the first quarter and the end of the third quarter of this year. We contacted each fund to request average purchase prices and estimate that they bought at Twitter’s average closing price each quarter if more precise information was not available.

These funds cumulatively purchased more than 10% of the company in the six months leading up to September 30 and likely made more than $1 billion in profit from the deal.

