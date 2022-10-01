the thirty great moments of his newly released 30 years

On July 22, Selena Gomez joins the thirtysomething club and that is why we wanted to go through his biography through 30 decisive moments of his life.

On July 22, but in 1992, born in Grand Prairie, Texas.

At five years old, their parents separate. Selena grows up alone with her mother, in a humble environment.

Far from what it might seem, he did not have a happy childhood. She has confessed on more than one occasion that He suffered bullying during this stage of his life.

In 2002 comes his debut in the world of acting: he has a recurring role in Barney and his friends, a Children’s series in which he coincided with another future Disney girl, Demi Lovato.

Selena Gomez in ‘Barney and Friends’

Their film debut comes a year later, with a small role in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, the sequel to the saga starring Antonio Banderas.

His appearance in 2006 in The Adventures of Zack and Cody, a Disney Channel series, kickstarts his career as a child star. A year later he would star in what would be his first successful series, Wizards of Waverly Place. It was a resounding success with viewers that also provided him with awards and worldwide recognition.

Selena Gomez at the premiere of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’

In 2008, the magazine Forbes includes it in a list of child stars to keep track of: they were not wrong.

That same year he signs a contract with Hollywood Records to record different soundtracks for the Disney Channel. Thus, his musical career takes off.

2008 is also the year we met her first boyfriend: Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, ex of Miley Cyrus. They would break up in 2009, although there are those who say they briefly resumed it in 2010. All of them, in addition to Demi Lovato, are part of a generation of Disney stars and today they are almost unrecognizable.

His first musical group and… his great love

In 2009, shoot two movies for DisneyChannel: Princess protection program Y Wizards of Waverly Place: Vacation in the Caribbean.

In August of the same year it opens send it on, a green spirit song for Disney which he plays alongside the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus.

Also in 2009 Selena decides to form a musical group, Selena Gomez & The Scene, which disbands in 2012 to focus on acting.

But if an event in 2009 marked a before and after in his life, it was the performance of a very young Justin Bieber, who brought her up on stage to sing for her One Less Lonely Girl. Then began a friendship that would end up being his most media courtship.

In 2010 he starred Ramona & Beezus, its first foray into film (the other films were telefilms). Selena confesses that seeing the trailer made her want to cry with emotion.

In February 2011, and after several rumors of a relationship with Bieber, both make their first official appearance as a couple. It was at an event within the framework of the Oscars that year.

Selena and Justin in their first official appearance

Miley Cyrus dropped from the project Hotel Transylvania (I was going to be the voice of Mavis, Dracula’s teenage daughter) so Selena, a great voice actress, took over. It was the year 2012.

Also in 2012 he was part of a Tribute album to Texan singer Selena. Something very special for Gomez, who is named after her.

In November of the same year comes the Justin Bieber’s first breakup. Thus began a succession of breakups and reconciliations that ended definitively in March 2018.

Executive production, his other great passion

The following year a special of Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena doesn’t hesitate become an executive producer of the same. This facet later brought him great success.

Also in 2013 premieres spring breakers, his first non-children’s film and which became selected at the Venice Film Festival.

Selena launched that same year a capsule collection for a famous sports firm that she designed herself, thus opening a new professional facet.

In 2014, his numerous philanthropic efforts with Unicef They are worth a recognition at the Unite 4 Humanity gala.

2015 was a hard blow for Selena: in October she retired from the stage and He confessed that he suffered from lupus, an autoimmune disease.

His return to the profession was through the front door: was placed under the orders of Woody Allen to roll Rainy day in New York with Timothée Chalamet. It premiered two years later.

The Weeknd bursts into her life

That same year, in one of his periods of rupture with Bieber, started dating The Weeknd, who later, already separated, would confess that he dedicated the song to her Call Out My Name, where he expressed his pain at seeing her with Justin just a few days after breaking up.

Selena with The Weeknd in an official appearance as a couple

Their great success as executive producer it arrives in 2017 thanks to For thirteen reasons one of the great bombshells of Netflix.

Lupus causes you to need a kidney transplant that same year: her friend Francia Raisa is the donor, and the image of both in the hospital went viral.

In 2020 launch rare, his third (and so far, last) studio album as a solo artist, although he later released the EP Revelation, after which he confessed that he wanted to leave music. Critics applauded his most mature album.

In January 2021 he took out two songs with Rauw Alejandro, Rosalia’s boyfriend: At once Y Dance with Me.

In August 2021 it opens Only murders in the building, the series with which it is currently sweeping and that has just released chapters. In fact, its second season promises to be one of the great sensations of the Emmy Awards.

