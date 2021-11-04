The Thirty Years War on Monte dei Paschi. When Siena said no to the government

In the shadow of Rocca Salimbeni, the historic seat of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a strange war that has lasted for thirty years is being fought. Today begins the story of these decades that have shocked the oldest bank in the world, which revolutionized a credit institution with 550 years of history, which led a provincial city, with less than 55,000 inhabitants, to become the financial capital of Italy and then plunged into the maelstrom of a crisis that burned at least 25 billion euro of capital, according only to the increases decided in the last decade. The news gives daily insights into the Monte dei Paschi affair, the need for the Government, which recapitalized the bank 4 and a half years ago avoiding a disastrous crash, and which should now sell the majority stake, acquired with the introduction of 5.4 billion. of public money. But every news story has historical reasons, it is generated by previous events, by past decisions, by choices made in a given period, unaware of the consequences that would have generated in the following years. A journey marked by five-year periods, a five-year period that starts from 1992, the season of the big bang, of the transformation of public-law banks into joint stock companies.









Siena, November 3, 2021 – Before 1992 Monte dei Paschi di Siena was a very rich provincial bank, a safe for peripheral credit, but not far from the games of politics on finance. The 1936 reform elected six public law credit institutions: Monte dei Paschi, San Paolo di Torino, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro, Banco di Sicilia, Banco di Napoli, Banco di Sardegna. They weren’t the richest banks, at least not all of them. They were those most linked to the territories to which they belong. They called it ‘the petrified forest’, fossil trees while the rest of the world of credit evolved rapidly with the birth of giants from Spain to the United States, from France to Germany. Then came 1992, the Amato law, only later with the dash Ciampi, and the transformation into a joint stock company, with consequent, but only presumed, privatization, became an obligation.

Siena it reacted as its nature against the forced transformation, even if induced by tax incentives that would have made the bank richer. The Municipality, with the mayor Pierluigi Piccini, entrusted to the authoritative jurist Pietro Rescigno an opinion against privatization that was very harsh. Monte dei Paschi was “an institution of the city of Siena, to which it owes its origin, and therefore the Municipality has the supervision, direction and protection and administers it through an elected council”. The transformation would have been “a dispossession of the Municipality by the Government”. And many in Siena saw the spa as “an abuse”. The Province of Siena also claimed ownership of the Monte and entrusted Gustavo Minervini and Franco Belli with another opinion, more open-minded than that of the Municipality.









It was not easy for the administrative deputation of Monte dei Paschi, chaired by Giovanni Grottanelli de ‘Santi, get to vote for the transformation. There was also a blitz on the appointments launched by the mayor Piccini, who confirmed three of the four deputies appointed by the municipality (including the former mayor Vittorio Mazzoni della Stella), ousting only Alberto Bruschini, more oriented towards the spa and choosing Carlo Turchi in his place. , auditor. It was a season of poisons and appeals to the TAR, a few months later those appointments were rejected by the administrative court and an investigation was launched for alleged bribes, resulting from that toxic and radioactive climate that reigned in the city. Alberto Brandani and Alberto Bruschini, two of the eight deputies of the Monte, were arrested and the powerful administrator Carlo Zini was also searched. Who left the job to make room for Vincenzo Pennarola, the man who should have mediated between the bank and the Municipality, between in favor of the spa and tenaciously against.









The clash lasted from 1993 to 1995, until August 8, the date of the decree of the Minister of the Treasury on the transformation of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena into a spa. The Monte dei Paschi Foundation was born, owner of 100 percent of the bank’s shares. The value, only hypothetical, was close to 9 thousand billion lire, but the Foundation also had a substantial real estate patrimony, including Palazzo Sansedoni and other noble palaces not only in Siena, as well as very rich shareholdings. Subsequently, after the listing of the Banca Mps stock on the stock exchange, in June 1999, the Foundation was the second richest in Europe, with a total assets of 16 thousand billion lire, including shares of the bank (72% still in its mani) and other goods. The historic step had been taken, Monte had become a private bank. Only in words, however, because in practice it has never been in 550 years of life.

