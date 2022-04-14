The thousands of dollars that the Lakers player will pay for threatening Facundo Campazzo on Twitter

After receiving a blow from Facundo Campazzo in the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, Wayne Ellington will pay a fine of thousands of dollars for threatening Facu on Twitter.

In the world of NBA There is no room for blows, threats or insults and in the event of any attempt to violate the rules of the league, sanctions are immediate. On this occasion, Facundo Campazzo and Wayne EllingtonLos Angeles Lakers player, were the protagonists.

Facu Campazzo received the opportunity to play important minutes in the last game of the 2021-22 NBA season, Denver Nuggets vs. Lakersbut what had been a great game by the Argentine with a pipe included became his worst nightmare since he arrived in the league.

After reviewing the blow that Campazzo gave Ellington, the Argentine point guard was expelled for committing a flagrant foul 2. The Lakers player attacked Facundo and even reached threaten him on Twitter with a few harsh words.

The NBA ruled on the lack of Facundo Campazzo about the player Los Angeles and Lakers and gave the Argentine bad news. The sanction imposed on him will not allow him to play in the Denver Nuggets debut in the 2022 Playoffs against Golden State Warriors on Saturday, April 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. ARG).

The thousands of dollars that the Lakers player will pay for threatening Facu on Twitter

In the statement that the NBA issued with the sanction against Facundo Campazzo, it was also reported that Wayne Ellington must pay $20,000 for elevating a lack of play to threatening comments on Twitter against Facu.