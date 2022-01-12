The threat from space in 10 movies and TV series to watch in streaming

Eight films, a documentary and a TV series on the consequences of celestial bodies that fascinate and threaten our planet Jennifer Lawrence and, on the left, Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from “Don’t look up”. Credit: © 2021 Netflix, Inc.

“Don’t look up” it was certainly one of the most talked about films of these Christmas holidays. The film of Adam McKay – awarded with the Oscar for “La grande bet” in 2016 – is available on Netflix since last December 24 and brings together a stellar cast: Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet among others, who join the two protagonists Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence – the latter returning to the scene after two years.

The plot revolves around the discovery of one comet about 10 km in diameter on a collision course with the Earth: a topic that both cinema and television have dealt with more often, trying to analyze the consequences of the announcement of a hypothetical end of the world. So here are 10 other titles on all on-demand platforms – eight films, a series and a documentary – that tell of shooting stars, meteorites, asteroids and our planet.

“ Deep impact “- Infinity +

“- Infinity + “ Armageddon – Final Judgment “- YouTube

“- YouTube “ Melancholia “- Prime Video

“- Prime Video “ Dinosaurs “- Disney +

“- Disney + “ Seeking love for the end of the world “- Prime Video

“- Prime Video “ Greenland “- Now

“- Now “ Salvation “- Netflix

“- Netflix “ The Ice Age – On a collision course “- Disney +

“- Disney + “ Evolution “- YouTube

“- YouTube “Fireball: messengers from the stars“- Apple TV +