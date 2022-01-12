The threat from space in 10 movies and TV series to watch in streaming
Eight films, a documentary and a TV series on the consequences of celestial bodies that fascinate and threaten our planet
Luca Fontò
January 12, 2022 at 09:15
“Don’t look up” it was certainly one of the most talked about films of these Christmas holidays. The film of Adam McKay – awarded with the Oscar for “La grande bet” in 2016 – is available on Netflix since last December 24 and brings together a stellar cast: Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet among others, who join the two protagonists Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence – the latter returning to the scene after two years.
The plot revolves around the discovery of one comet about 10 km in diameter on a collision course with the Earth: a topic that both cinema and television have dealt with more often, trying to analyze the consequences of the announcement of a hypothetical end of the world. So here are 10 other titles on all on-demand platforms – eight films, a series and a documentary – that tell of shooting stars, meteorites, asteroids and our planet.
- “Deep impact“- Infinity +
- “Armageddon – Final Judgment“- YouTube
- “Melancholia“- Prime Video
- “Dinosaurs“- Disney +
- “Seeking love for the end of the world“- Prime Video
- “Greenland“- Now
- “Salvation“- Netflix
- “The Ice Age – On a collision course“- Disney +
- “Evolution“- YouTube
- “Fireball: messengers from the stars“- Apple TV +
Deep impact
As in “Don’t look up”, a young man discovers a strange one in the telescope celestial body, a comet that is about to collide with the Earth: his teacher warns an astronomer, but he dies in a car accident before he can notify the authorities. Produced by DreamWorks by Steven Spielberg, was released almost at the same time as a film dealing with the same topic: “Armageddon – Final Judgment”.
On Infinity +
Armageddon – Final Judgment
Michael Bay directs Bruce Willis, Liv Tyler and the 25 year old Ben Affleck: due to the unfortunate disappearance of a spacecraft in space, NASA discovers that an asteroid is on a collision course with the Earth: it is necessary to pierce its surface and detonate anuclear weapon. While the best drillers in the world are trained, however, the information reaches the public who slip into hysteria.
On YouTube
Melancholia
Inspired by the depression which the director suffered from Lars von Trier, the film is divided into two parts plus an overture: Charlotte Gainsbourg And Kirsten Dunst (awarded at Cannes 2011 as best actress) play two sisters in conflict but viscerally united, who face together the inexorable collision between the Earth and the planet Melancholia. Best Film, Best Cinematography and Best Set Design for the European Film Award.
On Prime Video
Dinosaurs
A iguanodon adopted by a family of lemurs, he survives a devastating meteor and sets out in search of a new home. Along the way he will join a herd of dinosaurs as they travel to the breeding grounds… 39th Disney Classic that unites live shooting (the backdrops) e computer animation (the dinosaurs). With $ 127 million, it was the most expensive film of 2000: managed to cash in almost 350.
On Disney +
Seeking love for the end of the world
Three weeks and all of Earth’s humanity will disappear, due to an asteroid called Matilda: suddenly abandoned by his wife, and with the help of his neighbor Keira Knightley, Steve Carrell he decides to spend the time he has left searching for his lost high school love. Opera before Lorene Scafaria, most recently moved out of the cinema with “The Girls of Wall Street”.
On Prime Video
Greenland
A family struggles to survive as a comet runs at Earth: John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his ex-wife Morena Baccarin and their son embark on a perilous journey towards a hope of refuge, as panic and lawlessness mount in the few cities not razed by the fragments of the asteroid. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, already working on the sequel “Greenland: Migration”.
On Now
Salvation
An MIT graduate (theMassachusetts Institute of Technology) and a tech science superstar bring a stunning discovery to a Pentagon official: An asteroid is only six months away from colliding with Earth. The ramifications of the discovery – and attempts to prevent it – cover the two seasons from 13 episodes one of which the series with Santiago Cabrera And Jennifer Finnigan.
On Netflix
The Ice Age – On a collision course
The epic quest for the elusive acorn catapult Scrat outside the earth’s atmosphere, where it triggers a series of cosmic events that threaten the planet: Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the gang, to save themselves, abandon their homes and set out on a journey to exotic lands. Fifth is the most expensive chapter of the saga, costing 105 million dollars, has the Italian voices of Filippo Timi, Claudio Bisio And Pino I teach.
On Disney +
Evolution
When a meteorite falls to Earth, two university professors are assigned the task of checking the site: they discover foreign organisms to our planet that soon begin to evolve, becoming more and more dangerous… With David Duchovny, the Fox Mulder of “The X-Files”, Julianne Moore, Dan Aykroyd and Sarah Silverman. One was also taken from the film animated series in 26 episodes.
On YouTube
Fireball: messengers from the stars
A documentary, to conclude, which accompanies the spectators on a journey into the universe, to find out how falling stars And meteorites they have fueled our fascination with other worlds and have had consequences on culture, science and the most ancient religion. They direct Clive Oppenheimer and such a master, the Oscar nominee Werner Herzog – also narrating voice.
On Apple TV +