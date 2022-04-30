The threat of a figure from America to Cruz Azul that surprises Mexico

A figure from the Eagles of America sent a strong warning to Cruz Azul

Strikers Writing April 29, 2022 10:30 p.m.

After the stormy departure of Argentine coach Santiago Solari in the middle of the current Liga MX Closing Tournament, the Águilas del América have taken flight under the command of coach Fernando Ortíz.

Before facing matchday 17 of the regular season, Uruguayan striker Federico Viñas analyzed the expected match that azulcrema will have against Cruz Azul, which would define their place in the next league.

“Tano (Ortíz) is very close to the group, not only with me. Personally, he has given me confidence, the goal has not fallen as we would like, but personally we have played good games, that is very important for a player, to have confidence “, Vines explained.

“We still have a lot to show because it is Club América, they always ask for a little more, they have the pressure of being the greatest, but against Cruz Azul we have the opportunity to show a little more”highlighted the Uruguayan.

“We did two tournaments in which we came out first, we were favorites and we were left with the thorn of staying in the Quarterfinals and in this one we came the other way around, we hope to go a little further and why not think about a Final. Of course we dream beautiful things”he continued.

“If we can classify among the first four much better, we come from down there and if we have the Repechage we will face it with all the responsibility it deserves, I know that this team has to be among the four, but we come from below and what we do will be for to get better”added the attacker.