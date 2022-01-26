the threat of Covid hypochondria looms • Imola Oggi

Not only infections from Covid-19 but, according to the opinion of the experts of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip), another threat linked to the pandemic looms, that of a new form of hypochondria, related to the coronavirus. To combat it, together with a specialized treatment path in the most serious situations, “some precautions can help to defuse the escalation in the compulsive manifestations of symptoms and to reduce their weight: just refer to the great phenomena of the past such as the plague, the Spanish or the First World War ”, the experts explained, launching an appeal. “This way of speaking to Italians risks making people more sensitive instead of making the behaviors that can limit the spread of the virus more responsible and active”.

Hypochondria from Covid

How to counter this phenomenon? According to the psychiatrists of Sip, it may also be “essential to avoid talking only about illnesses and fears, because this does nothing but fuel anxiety, and reduce unnecessary and unjustified diagnostic checks “. Or point out refrains that they often feel like “we’ll all take it anyway”. For the experts, “to say that Covid is transforming us into a society of the sick is not true”, commented Massimo Di Giannantonio and Enrico Zanalda, Sip co-presidents, “but hypochondriacs is a real danger. The fact that every day we can face a health problem that concerns us personally or indirectly is now present in the experience of all of us and risks altering and conditioning the perception of the disease, interpreting in an exaggerated way sensations of danger and malaise, with important repercussions from the psychic point of view ”, they stressed again.

From the point of view of psychiatrists, therefore, the warning is to pay attention to the impact that the fourth wave, fueled by the spread of the Omicron variant, can risk having on the psychophysical health of Italian citizens. As noted again by Di Giannantonio, “a gigantic problem of experiences is arising, we are all subjected to a continuous stress generated by the thought of the relationship with the disease, with ourselves and with others, as potential vehicles of infection and contagion”, he said.

By now, he concluded, “Italians are all called upon to carry out a self-test on their own body and a sneeze is enough to insinuate the doubt of being infected. All this increases the fear of getting sick which can become an out-of-control element and make people excessively vulnerable to the perception of potential risk, even in the face of real situations, where there is no risk “, he reiterated. https://tg24.sky.it/

Share