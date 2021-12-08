The threat of drones is increasingly real: Isis now knows how to adapt them for terrorist purposes

Most terrorist attacks in the next twenty years will likely continue to be perpetrated with weapons similar to those currently available, small arms and improvised explosives, because they are generally sufficient, accessible and reliable. Suffice it to see the numerous attacks especially in the West by lone wolves. However, technological advances, including artificial intelligence and the biotechnology they can offer opportunities for terrorists to conduct high-profile attacks, develop new and different methods of attack.

However, one of the most worrying threats remains the use of drones for terrorist purposes. Isis is the one most interested. The militiamen ofIsis are able to adapt commercial drones to carry bombs or chemicals which, if dropped on a crowd of people, could have an effect devastating. About a dozen Iraqi soldiers were killed by drones carrying bombs and Iranian drones were caught buzzing at sea near US Navy ships. Finally, let’s not forget the Iraqi prime minister Moustafa al-Kadhimi, who came out unscathed from an attack last November with a drone packed with explosives, launched against his residence, located in the Green zone of Baghdad.

The threat of terrorists using drones to drop bombs or even biological weapons on American soil is more and more real. Today’s drones can carry a payload roughly the weight of a grenade or gun, but the technology will develop rapidly and will soon be able to carry 10 or 12 pounds, more than enough to cause serious damage at a concert or a crowded sporting event. The same danger arises for dams, nuclear power plants and other critical infrastructures. The Pentagon is alarmed enough by this technology that it has launched a $ 700 million program, recruiting civilian anti-drone start-ups.

Intelligence had already announced last year that they would begin testing a drone shield in the surrounding area White House. The US authorities have already thwarted a terrorist attack plan on national territory in the past. Rezwan Ferdaus, a young US citizen of Bengali descent with physics studies at Northeastern University in Boston, was arrested by the FBI on September 28, 2011 for planning an attack on the Pentagon and to the Capitol with drones containing C-4 plastic explosives. Using a false name, he also obtained a remotely controlled replica of an old F-86 Saber, a single-engine fighter aircraft developed by the US company North American Aviation in the late 1940s. Ferdaus was also accused of supporting al-Qaeda, planning attacks on US military overseas and building detonators for IEDs.

Among other things, some terrorist organizations may be able to infiltrate the video system or confuse the navigation systems of other people’s drones. For example, in December 2009 the United States admitted that a rebel group backed by theIran, Kata’ib Hezbollah, had intercepted the unencrypted videos of some Predators employed in the skies of Iraq.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the Department of Homeland Security are both actively investing in technology that would allow them to detect drones in the surrounding airspace and block radio communications to and from the aircraft. Once again, it will be enough for the terrorists to reverse the poles from positive to negative by exploiting everything they find on the ground, including the civil technology.