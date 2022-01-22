the threat to Bitcoin from the European Union

A clear message arrives from the top of the European Union against Bitcoin mining: the proof of work deserves a ban because it consumes too much energy. To say it is Erik Thedéenvice president of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Erik Thedéen, the “hawk” of Bitcoin mining in the European Union

Erik Thedéenin addition to his role in ESMA, he is also general manager of the Finansinspektionen, the financial supervisory authority of Sweden. His words follow those of the Swedish authority to which he belongs, arrived in November, about the high consumption of Bitcoin mining.

As reported by the Financial Timesalready two months ago the authority appealed to the European Union to start considering the situation:

“[Chiediamo] for the EU to consider an EU-wide ban on the energy-efficient proof of work extraction method ”.

A ban against the Proof of Work consensus algorithm

The words of Erik Thedéen and the Swedish authorities are actually not against Bitcoin in general, but against Proof of Work, that is, the consent algorithm to which a energy cost too high.

On the dock there is also Ethereumwhich however has already started the transition to Proof-of-Stake, which is expected to be completed in June 2022.

Speaking of PoW, Erik Thedéen’s opinion is that the industries involved in Bitcoin mining have some social responsibility for high energy consumption.

The point is that even the issue of mining with clean energy is not sustainable: they withdraw from the entire system of renewable sources to convey them to Bitcoin and the others just have to continue to use coal. According to Thedéen, this is becoming a national issue in Sweden

The remedy:

“The solution is to ban Proof-of-Work, Proof-of-Stake has a significantly lower energy profile.”

Peaceful Bitcoin Miner

It seems that since China banned Bitcoin mining, BTC’s manufacturing business is restless. In fact, Chinese miners had found new ports in other countries such as Kazakhstan, Iran, or Kosovo, but in all cases, excessive energy consumption proved to be a problem.

In Kazakhstan is one of the reasons that has led to a dramatic increase in energy prices and to subsequent street protests. Also Iran he had to stop Bitcoin mining precisely because of excessive consumption. And it doesn’t get better in either Kosovowhere is the mining has been outlawed in the face of continuous power outages.

Unfortunately, in a historical moment in which there is a shortage of energy and what there is, costs dearly, Bitcoin only adds to the problem. But it would be a mistake to consider him the enemy to beat.