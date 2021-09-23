The three best cryptocurrencies to buy now and hold for a long time

The golden era of investing in digital currencies has just begun. This is why you should consider investing in these three cryptocurrencies today and hold on to them.

There has rarely been a clearer case of free market economics than in the blockchain cyberspace. The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector grew to $ 80 billion in total locked value (TVL) during 2021 from next to nothing a few years ago, in part due to a lack of regulation. Furthermore, that number is expected to increase to $ 800 billion in 2022.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at how the best cryptocurrencies can add wealth to your portfolio. These altcoins, which mean cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin, are respectively Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) e Binance Coin (BNB). Over the past four years, ETH, the largest of the three, has gained over 1,000%, Cardano has gained nearly 9,000%, and finally, Binance Coin takes the podium with a greedy return of over 32,000%. Not bad right? This is why we have selected these three cryptocurrencies as the best to buy right now.

Invest in Ethereum (ETH) today

Ethereum is the blockchain of choice for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) or apps that run on peer-to-peer networks instead of central servers. More than 2,845 dApps use Ethereum, from social networks to online games, from media to decentralized exchanges (DEX), where users can trade crypto assets. Ethereum dApp users generate nearly $ 200 million, or $ 67 billion annualized, in transactions every day.

Ethereum will switch from energy-hungry Proof of Work (PoW) protocol to Proof of Stake (PoS) by the end of next year. This will allow coin holders themselves to validate transactions by committing their ether and gaining interest to do so, instead of having to use mining rigs to find the correct hash to validate transactions. The move, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin estimates, could reduce network energy usage by up to 99%. Additionally, Buterin plans to expand the functionality of the Etherium smart contract – self-executed agreements triggered by certain events – through so-called oracle tokens such as Chainlink, which can access data from outside a blockchain and allow the creation of more specialized dApps.

For these reasons, I think Ethereum is an exciting cryptocurrency to invest in today and hold tight for a long time.

Invest in Cardano today (ADA)

On September 12, Cardano’s long-awaited Alonzo Fork finally went live, enabling the smart contract functionality on its blockchain. With this move, Many investors believe Cardano’s $ 75 billion market cap will one day surpass Ethereum’s $ 400 billion. Skeptics, however, argue that Cardano is overrated because there are only around 150 projects and dApps in development on its blockchain, a small fraction of the thousands on Ethereum.

But with the industry changing every two years or so, Cardano has a chance. Cardano already operates on a PoS protocol, can process more transactions than Ethereum, and has lower network fees. Additionally, Cardano’s developers are focusing on the non-fungible token (NFT) industry by building infrastructure, such as markets. For example, the leading NFT market, OpenSea, attracted more than $ 3.4 billion in trading volume last month alone; so there is certainly a lot of potential for Cardano to break through the market.

If your desire is to invest in cryptocurrencies, consider adding Cardano to your portfolio.

Invest in Binance Coin (BNB) today

Binance Coin is the native digital currency of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, which on average processes $ 29.7 billion in trades every day. At its launch in 2017, Binance Coin could only be used to make peer-to-peer electronic payments or used to pay trading fees on the Binance exchange. But its usefulness has exploded in recent years.

Binance Coin (BNB) consists of two interchangeable tokens on the Binance Chain (BEP-2) and on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). On the Binance Chain, users can send or receive BEP-2 BNB, issue new BEP-2 tokens, or trade Binance Coin for other assets on Binance DEX.

Meanwhile, users can create dApps on the BEP-20 network, and BEP-20 tokens are used in the smart contract interface. The total locked-in value on BSC eclipsed nearly $ 20 billion on Binance Chain alone, with a third of the volume coming from PancakeSwap, a popular DEX.

Loading... Advertisements

Don’t be worried about Binance Coin’s $ 60 billion market cap. In addition to BEP-2, the value of DeFi projects on BEP-20 exceeded $ 23.8 billion. Furthermore, Binance repurchases its coins with approximately 25% of its brokerage profits every quarter. This reduced Binance Coin’s offering by 1.3 million in the second quarter. Supply dropped to 168 million from 200 million during its inception, leading to scarcity and higher valuations. This is an emerging cryptocurrency not to be missed.

Find out which are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2021



How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With 101Investing you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products. Inform you

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate. Use a strategy

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success. Trade

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall. Close the position

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

Online brokers such as 101Investing (see here 101Investing review ) provides a series of tools to invest in major markets in a simple and safe way thanks to cutting-edge trading platforms that can be used from any PC or smartphone.

101Investing, an investment platform owned by FXBFI Broker Financial Invest, authorized to operate by CySEC throughout the European Union.

By registering on the 101Investing website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as having the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about 101Investing’s offer, visit the website https://www.101investing.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.