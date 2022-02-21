The three best exercises for older adults, says Harvard

Exercise is a habit that benefits the physical and mental health of any person. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults aged 64 and over should get 150 to 300 minutes of physical activity per week.

Of course, they should place special emphasis on balance exercises and strengthening muscle function, as they are essential for the person not to lose stability and avoid falls. In fact, at this age it is very important to reduce the time spent in sedentary practices.

In the elderly, exercises that strengthen the core should be prioritized, that is, the muscles of the abdomen, back, pelvis and buttocks, which are essential to support the body and facilitate balance and stability when performing any movement. .

And although it would be thought that the abdominals are the best movements to keep the so-called “core” strong, Harvard University points out that they are not as effective and can cause injuries, especially in the older population.

“They are dangerous because they are pulling on your neck and they don’t train your core. They train the hip flexor muscles. If those muscles get too strong, they pull on the lower back and contribute to back pain,” Harvard-affiliated physical therapist Marty Boehm said in an academy article.

For this reason, the professional made a “top” of the three best exercises for older adults:

bridges

This exercise consists of lying on your back with your knees bent and, by contracting your abdominal muscles, you raise your hips until they are in line with your knees and shoulders.

“It is effective because it creates stiffness from the rib cage to the pelvis and from the navel to the back. The entire region becomes solid and creates a contraction of all muscle groups, like a corset, “explained the expert.

plates

This bodyweight exercise involves positioning your body as if you were going to do a push-up, but with your wrists in line with your elbows and your head with your back. Don’t forget to squeeze your buttocks and abdomen.

“Planks create core, arm, and shoulder muscle contractions while you stay in a pushup position. The key is to stay as rigid as possible, like a plank of wood,” Boehm said.

Opposite arm and leg raises

For this exercise you should support yourself on your hands and knees. You should align your head with your back and contract your abdomen. Then you just have to raise your right arm with your left leg, hold for a few seconds and switch.

“As you straighten the opposite arm and leg, you contract the core and muscles of the other arm and leg as they support you,” the physical therapist said.

The specialist concluded that these exercises are as effective as if you were lifting something or climbing a mountain. Before performing them, consult with her doctor.

