The three best Netflix dramas for teens

The teen dramas always become a hit within Netflix and from any streaming platform. They are films that quickly attract the attention of the audience, mainly young people who are in that stage of life.

For this reason, the streaming service has many options on this type of story and genre in its catalog. It is such a wide range that users can choose based on their taste and find a jewel that will dazzle them from start to finish.

To help you with that search, we have chosen three movies that managed to stand out from the rest by providing a charming story, with touches of comedy and drama. The three received applause from the public and critics.

The teen dramas you don’t want to miss on Netflix

my life at seventeen

Within Netflix you can find this incredible, funny and dramatic movie, which is starring hailee steinfeld. In addition to her, the cast is composed of Woody Harrelson Y Haley Lu Richardson.

The story introduces us to Nadine and Krista, two teenagers who are high school classmates and also best friends. However, her beautiful friendship begins to unravel when Nadine finds out that her best friend is secretly dating her older brother.

two meters from you

If we talk about teen dramas that you can’t miss out on Netflixthen the film cannot be missing from the list two meters from you. which is starring Cole Sprouse Y Haley Lu Richardson.

This beautiful and painful story is headed by Stella and Will, two teenagers who are in a hospital due to a serious illness. Little by little they will begin to know each other and fall in love, but they will have to face the hospital rules that keep them apart.

The advantages of being invisible

One of the teen dramas most applauded by critics. The story introduces us to Charlie, a socially awkward young man who always sees life as a bystander. But when he meets the brothers Sam and Patrick, everything will change: the protagonist will begin to discover what friendship means, first love and much more.

However, as his new friends prepare to head off to college, Charlie’s inner sadness threatens to destroy his confidence. The film stars Logan Lerman, Emma Watson Y Ezra Miller.

