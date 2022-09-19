The three best Robert De Niro movies and where you can see them – Metro World News

Robert DeNiro He is one of the best actors of his generation, starring in films that became great successes, collected important numbers at the box office and were acclaimed by specialized critics. Something that took him to the top of the seventh art, being considered one of the best performers of all time.

In this line, today we will talk about those popular movies that are available on streaming platforms with the iconic and legendary actor.

wild bull

This famous film introduces us to Jake La Motta, who “is a young boxer who trains hard with the help of his brother and manager Joey. His dream is to become the middleweight champion”, the synopsis tells us.

The film, available on Amazon Prime Videopremiered in 1980 and was directed by Martin Scorsese. It is based on the book Raging bull: My Story, which tells us the story of said boxer who existed in real life. For this incredible work, Robert De Niro won an Oscar award.

Taxi driver

The classic film, which is available in Netflixtells us in his synopsis: “A Vietnam veteran starts a violent confrontation with the pimps who work on the streets of New York.”

Again, De Niro worked alongside Martin Scorsese. The cast was carried out by him, along with other great stars such as Jodie Foster and Cybill Shepherd. It was nominated for an Oscar, receiving very good reviews from experts.

Heat

The story is about: “A veteran bank robber decides to stage one last sophisticated robbery with the intention of retiring, but a fast-paced cop, whose private life is a nightmare, sets out to stop him.”

This film, which you can see on Star Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, was released in 1995. Behind it is Michael Mann, who was in charge of writing the script, producing the film and also directing it. The cast is made up of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Val Kilmer and features a little Natalie Portman.