The three best roles of Eva Green

Eva Green she is one of those actresses who fought to prevent the seductive nature of her gaze and gestures from becoming the dominant element of her acting. To escape the label of ‘femme fatale‘, often entrusted to the charming French actresses, made courageous choices and refused, often wrongly, the parts that would have ensured her success. In short, Green fought against her own nature by also acting roles which do not belong to it in order to repress the temptation of critics to place it within an established standard.

His debut and one of his best interpretations takes place thanks to Bernardo Bertolucci who with “ The dreamers ”(2003) sews on her the part that Green seems to have been born for. In the Italian director’s film, she plays the role of Isabelle, a girl at the center of a love triangle with her stepbrother Théo (Louis Garrel) and Matthew (Michae Pitt), a young American who is in Paris to escape Vietnam.



Just to untie herself from this figure, Green begins to choose parts in adventure movie and action. Her decision is rewarded with the role of bond girl in the film “ Casino Royale “(2006).

The third strand of the actress’s career is that of fantastic movies adventure, a line that leads her to work alongside Tim Burton first in “Dark Shadows“(2012) and now in”Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children“(2016).

