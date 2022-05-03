The three casualties of heavy names that Ancelotti will have against City

2022-05-03

real Madrid adds bad news. the defender David Alaba will not play tomorrow against him City in it Bernabeu in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

Ancelotti, in a press conference, confirmed that the Austrian relapsed from his injury in the first leg played at the Etihad and although he has tried until the last moment, he does not reach 100% for the duel, all this despite being in the summons.

The defender did not train with his other teammates at the start of the last session before the duel against the Citizens. An absence that certifies his discharge for tomorrow.