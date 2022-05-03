The three casualties of heavy names that Ancelotti will have against City
real Madrid adds bad news. the defender David Alaba will not play tomorrow against him City in it Bernabeu in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals.
Ancelotti, in a press conference, confirmed that the Austrian relapsed from his injury in the first leg played at the Etihad and although he has tried until the last moment, he does not reach 100% for the duel, all this despite being in the summons.
The defender did not train with his other teammates at the start of the last session before the duel against the Citizens. An absence that certifies his discharge for tomorrow.
It is not the first time that the Austrian has missed a game this season due to injury, however, Ancelotti already has his replacement; the loss of him will cover her Nachoas it did in the etihad after the break, when David Alaba he was replaced by Ancelotti due to muscular problems.
OTHER LEAVE
In addition to the defense Gareth Bale Y Eden Hazard They haven’t been with the group either. Bale is recovering from his back problems, while Hazard is doing the same with the operation he underwent weeks ago. Isco He has not worked with the group either and everything indicates that he will not be against City either.
For this duel, Ancelotti can count on Ferland Mendy Y Luka Jovićrecovered from their muscle problems and also with Casemiro that he could not play in the first leg due to suspension and that he is also recovered from his injury, as was seen against Spanish.