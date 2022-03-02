The three central defenders that Barça will release at the end…

Barça is already accommodating its squad for next season, and it knows that he must make several moves in case the incorporations that Xavi Hernández wants for the defense arrive. Currently, the team has six central defenders, of which three do not have much participation. That is why the summer market could give a new destination to Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza.

With Andreas Christensen a shot away from closing his transfer and César Azpilicueta waiting for an answer, Barcelona would have an overload of defenders. At the moment, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araújo and Eric Garcia are permanent members of the first team. In addition to this, the Dane would be destined to pair with the Uruguayan, while the versatility of ‘Azpi’ to play both on the side and in the rear axis, position him as a solution to ‘all ills’.

lenglet has been used on specific occasions by the coach, and his youth position him as an important ‘target’ for various teams in Europe. At 26, he has a contract until 2026 and could generate significant income for the club’s coffers if a good offer is put on the table. However, the coach wouldn’t mind his continuity if there are no buying teams, since he is the only center-back with a left-handed profile in the team.

Umtiti and Mingueza, the most affected

On the other hand, the history of Umtiti it is more complicated. At first, she did not want to leave the club under any circumstances because she wanted to show Xavi that she could count on him. Later, he agreed to renew to help the entity, and just when he was beginning to pick up the pace and have a better level in training, he was injured with a fracture in one of his toes. Now, a month after his recovery is ready, the french has everything to go out next summer.

lastly is Mingueza. The canterano hardly has been used by the one of Terrassa and always like a ‘patch’. He was very close to leaving in the winter market for Valencia, but his coach, José Bordalás, declined his signing. On the other hand, Girondins de Bordeaux was the only club that insisted on signing him, but the footballer himself refused due to the dismal classification that the team faces in Ligue 1.