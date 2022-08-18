the three clubs ready to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo – Foot11.com

While Cristiano Ronaldo has informed his leaders of his desire to leave Manchester United, three major European clubs seem to have positioned themselves to grab the five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or. More

Cristiano Ronaldo asked to leave

This is the news of the day. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United. Unhappy with the lack of ambition of the Red Devils and eager to play the Champions League next season, the Portuguese put his agent, Jorge Mendes, on the spot, to find him a way out.

At 37, Ronaldo wants to continue playing at the highest level for three or four seasons, and knows that he cannot afford to waste time playing a season without C1, a competition in which he is quite simply the top scorer in the story.

Three big teams are on the job

And if we are to believe information from RMC Sports, three clubs would be particularly interested in the Portuguese star: Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli. The English would have already made contact with the player and his agent, even if none has yet been formulated. Bayern Munich, aside, are closely monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation. While the Bavarians have just secured the services of Sadio Mané, they would also be eyeing the Man United striker to compensate for the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Finally, Naples is also on the lookout in the Cristiano file. The Italians seem to be starting from further away, but the fervor of the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and the Neapolitan public could also weigh in the balance for CR7, who knows this atmosphere well, strong from his time at Juventus Turin.

For its part, Manchester United has not yet said its last word and still wants to retain its star, relying in particular on an ambitious transfer window. The Mancunians would like to complete the arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Barça, in addition to that of Tyrell Malacia, and perhaps Christian Eriksen. But will that be enough?