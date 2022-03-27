The three cold chests that would come out of America after the defeat against Monterrey

America players before a match

March 26, 2022 9:26 p.m.

The Ameriva lost again in the Águila Tour and now he did it against Monterrey, so Ferdinand Ortiz He observed that some players do not have the conditions to be able to wear the cream-blue shirt and would leave the team.

The Águila Tour served Tano Ortiz to observe the players who hardly have minutes and to try new positions and game schemes, however, two other defeats were also added (Tigres and Monterre) so the team’s crisis continues.

Fernando Ortiz has only been able to win one in the five games in which he has been the most responsible for America, so the coach realized that some footballers do not have the conditions to represent the Eagles and would seek them to leave the team .

The players who would leave

Jonathan dos Santos, Juan Otero and santiago naveda The Eagles’ shirt weighed on them and they didn’t take advantage of their opportunity to fill Fernando Ortiz’s eye, so they would leave America immediately.

