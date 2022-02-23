The three conditions of Kanye West to Kim Kardashian to allow her to be single before consummating the divorce

Kanye West puts legal obstacles to Kim Kardashian to be single again (Getty Images)

kim kardashian41, has applied to be able to declare legally single before having resolved all matters related to his estate and the custody of his four children, but kanye-west He is not willing to make things easy for you.

The ex-partner’s divorce has been in process for more than a year and everything becomes more complicated due to the rapper’s desire to recover his ex-wife, who is already in a relationship with the 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson. A relationship West clearly doesn’t approve of, given her intentions to get back together. And for this reason he intends to put a whole series of obstacles to Kim to prevent her from recovering her singleness in advance.

In December, the American businesswoman decided to take another step to expedite her situation with her ex-husband: she filed documents to request a change in her marital status, in order to recover her last name and be considered a legally single woman again.

The rapper, recently separated from actress Julia Fox after six weeks of dating, does not agree with the conditions of the divorce petition requested by Kardashian. West filed new legal documents in response to the businesswoman’s request.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with three of their four children

West’s attorneys say the fact that she wants to change her marital status without having decided on issues such as custody of her four children (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2) and property shared in their ongoing divorce would mean “a risk with adverse consequences.

The musician has established “conditions” in case she goes ahead with the process. Among them, that the businesswoman misses the call “marital privilege” he has with West pending a final custody decision. He wants to make sure that any communication between them can be part of the court file. He also wants to make sure that if Kim remarries, he would relinquish any spousal privileges between her and her new husband. I mean, he wants to make sure that any talk between her and her new partner, when it comes to custody, can be part of the case.

According to documents filed last Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, “an early termination of their status would create problems in obtaining evidence” in the event that either of them “remarries before the case is concluded.”

What’s more, Kanye seems to be worried that Kim will transfer some of his assets to other accounts he has created. If the TV star were to become single before the divorce proceedings are finalized, the rapper demands that she cannot access or move the assets of the funds and trusts they both have in common before they decide how their assets are divided. property legally.

In the aforementioned documents, obtained by People magazine, Kanye’s lawyer asks that a “right of reimbursement”. This means that in the event that one of them dies, the other will receive a refund of the money owed to either of them. A request that Kardashian’s lawyer considers “unnecessary” since all this was arranged in a prenuptial agreement signed by the couple keeping all their assets separate from the beginning of the marriage.

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson on vacation in the Bahamas (The Grosby Group)

Last week, in a fit of jealousy, West shared screenshots of a series of messages his ex-wife sent him, asking him to stop endangering his current boyfriend with his numerous public attacks on him on social media.

In the text messages they exchanged on Instagram, Kardashian told her ex-husband: “You’re creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone is going to hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.” The post is no longer available on the rapper’s profile.

Keep reading:

Kanye West posted on his Instagram private messages from Kim Kardashian talking about her boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of not letting him see his children: “Don’t play with me”

Kanye West spent millions of dollars on a house to live in across the street from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian