The three conditions that Mbappé demands to renew with the…

A couple of weeks ago, the departure of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain seemed like a fact, but the player’s entourage still maintains contacts with the Parisian board and, According to the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’, he has already told the board about his requirements to extend his contract until 2024. According to the French newspaper, the ‘7’ has prioritized three conditions to stay and all point to the sporting issue.

For Kylian, the main thing is that the board can put together a solid project for 2022-23 to win the Champions League. In this sense, the striker understands that the team needs a change in the sporting direction, for which demands the departure of Mauricio Pochettino from the bench and the Brazilian Leonardo from the sports management. These would be the three requirements that Fayza Lamari, mother and representative of Bondy’s, would have sent to the club.

The first of the requirements clearly coincides with the aspirations of the club. All the movements made by PSG in recent seasons have had the main objective of winning the Champions League, which is why after a new disappointment in 2021-22 it is a fact that the Emir of Qatar will once again make many millions of euros available for renew the template in summer. Many of those millions, in fact, will go to Mbappé’s account, whose renewal is essential to put together the team for next season.

Regarding the change of coach there would be no problem, since it is almost a fact that Pochettino will not continue on the PSG bench in the summer. The painful elimination in the Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid was the sentence for the Argentine coach and everything indicates that his replacement will be Zinedine Zidane, three-time European champion with the ‘merengues’.

Instead, Complying with the request to change the sports director would not be in the board’s plans, since Leonardo is a trusted man of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG. According to ‘Le Parisien’, the French would support the arrival of Luis Campos, Portuguese architect of the Lille team that won Ligue 1 last year.

The Paris already has clear what to offer

At the moment, the last offer from Paris is 50 million euros net for two seasons and a premium of 100 ‘kilos’ for its renewal, with the promise to allow Kylian to leave in the summer of 2024 if the player wishes. In addition, the club guarantees the assembly of a new ‘galactic’ team for 2022-23, this time under the condition of a Zidane who has plenty of experience in the Champions League.

In the economic field, PSG’s offer would be better than Madrid’sbut it is clear that the 23-year-old striker will make his decision not based on the millions in his bank account, but on the reliability of the sports project that each club offers him. The Champions League and the Ballon d’Or are two fundamental goals for Kylianfor which Bondy’s will decide to play in the team where he has the best chance of winning two of the trophies that are missing from his personal showcase.