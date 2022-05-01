The three destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Dismissed last November, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Manchester United at the gates of the Champions League. Distanced, Ralf Rangnick failed to catch up and the Cup with big ears moved away from the Reds Devils. A real disappointment for the British management which had made the latter a clear and defined objective. Simple interim, the technician will be replaced at the end of the season. His successor should be Erik Ten Hag, currently in charge of Ajax Amsterdam. An arrival that could have serious consequences on the Mancunian workforce.

Returning to Manchester United twelve years later, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived with hero status. Transcended in the first part of the season, the Portuguese returned to the ranks and now remains on a bad dynamic. With 18 goals scored in 34 games played in all competitions, he is the target of many critics. His impact on the locker room is also blamed. Tipped to take over, Erik Ten Hag would no longer want Cristiano Ronaldo in his ranks. A situation that forces him to look for new places to fall.

According to information from the British press relayed by Fichajes.net, three alternatives would be offered to Cristiano Ronaldo in addition to that of convincing the Dutch technician to continue by his side. Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Sporting Portugal would be the three teams ready to welcome him.