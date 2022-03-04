The three-euro collagen patches that are sweeping Instagram are ideal for combating dark circles and wrinkles around the eyes

A pretty look is the key to giving our face

a young and fresh look. But the appearance of dark circles and small wrinkles can spoil it. Luckily, we have found the solution to this problem: eye contour patches. It is a type of cosmetic with a high concentration of nourishing and moisturizing ingredients, so they offer instant results. In fact, they are so effective that

They have gone viral on Instagram and they have even conquered celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne or Victoria Beckham. But don’t think that they are a luxury treatment out of your reach. Quite the contrary.

A good example are

the hydrogel patches of the Spanish firm You Are The Princesswhich delay the appearance of wrinkles and reduce puffiness and dark circles, ending the tired or dull appearance.

Their effectiveness is due to the fact that they are enriched with collagen, an ingredient that provides firmness and elasticity to the skin. It is a protein that

found naturally in the body, but whose production decreases as we age and that is why it is important to incorporate it into the beauty routine (no matter how old you are). You Are The Princess patches come in a pack that

contains five pairs and that it is perfect to take with you anywhere. In addition, they are within the reach of all pockets, since they only cost 2.99 euros.

Another affordable option is

Garnier Anti-Fatigue Eye Mask Tissu. It is a tissue mask formulated from orange extract and hyaluronic acid. This makes it very effective in reducing puffiness and dark circles. As for its price, it is 2.50 euros.