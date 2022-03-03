The three exercises that Harvard recommends to be in shape throughout life

A longer life requires an awareness that we must take care of our bodies if we want to be in good shape as we age. But this is a race that has no end. Respecting the principles of what is meant by a healthy life is a magnificent investment in the future for our physical state during old age. But it’s not enough. We need to keep exercising in order to stay fit.

But over the years there are certain exercises that resist us or even be contraindicated since they can cause injuries. This is the case of classic abdominals or squats. In both cases, you have to look for alternatives.





Marty Boehm, a physical therapist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a center affiliated with Harvard Medical School, explains through the Harvard Health Publishing website that it is essential to work the muscle groups that are part of the core. That is, the abdominals and lower back to the buttocks.

Various media around the world have replicated Boehm’s basic table for exercises that we can do at any age and without leaving home. “The core muscles provide stability to the moving parts above and below them,” says the physical therapist.

The purpose is to perform simple and undemanding exercises but which have the virtue of making all the muscles involved work at the same time as if we were lifting weight.

These are the three basic and well-known exercises with which we can keep fit at any age.

the bridge

The exercise begins stretched face up. We bend our legs and keep our arms stretched out with the palms of our hands on the ground. Starting from that position, we raise the body by squeezing the buttocks. Boehm recommends doing 10 repetitions of the exercise, although each person can customize the intensity based on their physical condition.

The iron

Boehm’s second proposal is also a simple activity that adapts very well to the circumstances of each person. The exercise begins with stretching face down. With the elbows on the ground and the feet together, we raise the trunk at least 10 times. An alternative for people who find it difficult to lift their body in this position is to bend their knees and rest them on the ground.

Raise arms and legs

The table is completed with another easy exercise. With our hands and knees resting on the ground, we raise and stretch one leg and one arm at the same time. The most advisable thing to maintain stability is, for example, to lift the left leg and the right arm or vice versa. The recommended thing is to repeat 10 times, but again the physical state of each person will set the final number of repetitions.