The three games on offer on Steam: an unmissable trilogy

Steam publish day by day promotions very interesting, sometimes specific video games and others with complete sagas. On this occasion, the platform Valve launched an important discount that allows you purchase a classic trilogy almost for him price of a single title.







Three games for the price of one: a great classic is on sale on Steam

Mafia Trilogy was launched in 2020 with the intention of paying homage to the classic open world title, which immerses us in the world of organized crime and transports us from the 30’s to 70’s, with different protagonists and with the same action. The trilogy includes:

Mafia: Definitive Edition



Thrive as a gangster during Prohibition in this reimagining of the classic. After an unexpected mishap with the mob, Tommy Angelo reluctantly enters the world of organized crime. Despite his initial reluctance, the advantages of joining the Salieri family are too great to pass up.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition



Live like a gangster in the golden age of organized crime with this HD remaster. War hero Vito Scaletta joins the mob to pay off his father’s debts. Together with his colleague Joe his, he will try to move up in the family through crimes of increasing rewards, importance and consequences.

Mafia III: Definitive Edition



After spending years fighting in Vietnam, Lincoln Clay’s adoptive family, the black mob, is betrayed and murdered by the Italian mob. Lincoln raises a new family on the ashes of the previous one to take revenge on the person responsible.

Mafia Trilogy, on sale on Steam: what is its price

This entire work can be obtained at Steam for 1,889 Argentine pesoswith a savings of 3,169 pesos compared to the original price of the three video games. This offer will be available on the platform until Monday May 9.





