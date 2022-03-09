The three hairstyles of Jennifer Lopez ideal to wear at parties

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the most followed people on social networks, not only for her work, but also because she is an inspiration in terms of fashion. Many of her are aware of her outfits and the new trends that she uses, but the singer also likes to play with her hair and does several hairstyles to inspire fans.

At 52, the Diva from the Bronx looks sensational thanks to her exercise routine and good nutrition. She always bets on sensual looks that show the contour of her figure, but she is also addicted to fashion as she reveals in all her publications on her Instagram.

According to estimates by Celebrity Networth, his fortune is approximately $400 million dollars, so he can afford all the luxuries. However, she does not only spend on clothes, accessories, jewelry, travel and properties, among other things, but also invests a lot of time and money in her hair.

Three hairstyles of Jennifer Lopez:

High tail: very youthful

Jennifer Lopez opt for elegant and sophisticated looks without losing joviality. The high tail not only achieves this effect, but is ideal for those who do not want their hair to be the protagonist and leave their shoulders bare to look more sensual.

Jennifer Lopez has almost 200 million followers. Source: Instagram @jlo.

perform this hairstyle at home it’s very easy, you just need a hairspray and a comb: the first step is to make a high ponytail accompanied by a fine-toothed comb and spray with the hairspray so that the unruly hairs are well held. Then, place the rubber and voila, comb the ends so that they are straight.

loose and wavy

It is the registered trademark of Jennifer Lopez and, every time he wears it like that, you can see how healthy and shiny it is. To achieve this effect, you have to separate large strands and then roll them one by one on the flat iron and turn it on itself, while slowly sliding down until you reach the ends. Spray with a fixative.

At the premiere of his latest film. Source: Instagram @jlo.

Impeller: always comfortable

If there is something that characterizes the bun, it is that it is comfortable and perfect for a night look. To make it look like Jennifer Lopez, first you must separate a few strands from the face (to personal taste) and make a high tail with a rubber band. Then wrap the tail over the rubber band and clip them so they are invisible.

A comfortable bun. Source: Instagram @jlo.

The hairstyles of the interpreter of “Let’s Get Loud” are very simple and easy to make at home, you just have to have the right accessories. Currently, the artist has blonde highlights that are ideal for women who want to show off a more youthful face.

Which one would you like to wear to a party?