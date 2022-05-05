They can be purchased at a discount of 80 percent until May 12. The price doesn’t make sense.





Steam renew every week Promotions and offers for fans of pc video games, and often publishes some that are really worth taking advantage of for the quality of the title and for its price. In this case, three iconic deliveries per an almost free price.











The three iconic games that have an almost free price on Steam

BioShock: The Collection can be purchased on Valve’s platform at 80 percent off and priced at 100 Argentine pesos, a true gift for a saga that remained in history. Will be available Until May 12.

This collection of action and horroralso released for last generation consoles in 2016brings together improved versions of the classics BioShock (released in 2007), BioShock 2 (2010), and BioShock Infinite (2013) with new textures and support for higher resolution screens and frame rates.

What is the BioShock saga about?

BioShock is a first person shooter with a focus on story and character customization, which can genetically mutate to become a weapon. The game takes place in a 1960s ochrony and puts the player in Jack’s roleplane crash survivor.

The player must explore rapture citywhile fighting mutated humans with special powers and robots designed to attack certain targets automatically. The game has elements of RPG, survival horror and stealth.





