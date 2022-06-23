The three loves of Amber Heard, who are not Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011, on the set of “The Rum Diary” and the crush was immediateas revealed by the same actor:

“That moment was like she felt something, she felt like something she shouldn’t be feeling since she had her partner, and although it was a scene, she had her partner, I had Vanessa and my children,” she confessed during the trial that won his now ex-wife.

And as they say: “what starts badly, ends badly”: Johnny was still married to the mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis, while Amber was in a serious relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree. but not they listened to the red flags and gave free rein to their attraction.

The couple swore eternal love in 2014. The The civil wedding took place at the Condelet House in Los Angeles and the religious wedding took place on a Caribbean island called Little Hall’s Pond Cay, owned by Depp.. And sadly they didn’t live happily ever after.

The discussions and misunderstandings between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came soon and with them, the iHer infidelities with three key characters in her life: James Franco, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne.

But how were each of those relationships, how have they supported her now and what has happened between Amber Heard and them?

James Franco, his unconditional

Unfortunately for Amber the videos where she is seen very affectionate with the actor James Franco were revealed in the trial that she faced accused of defamation and that he finally lost.

Saying material was extracted through the elevator security camera of the building in which Amber and Johnny shared and exposed by the musician’s lawyers.

But what lies beyond those videos?

Amber and James are close, they coincided in two projects: “Pineapple Express” and “The Adderall Diaries”.

Amber acknowledged during the media trial that on May 22, 2016, the night before she filed for divorce from her then-husband, she was with James Franco in his penthouse, and he helped her change the locks on the place because she was afraid that Johnny would return to the property and the would attack

The actress also admitted that Franco is part of her support network, so Amber will always see him as a safe place.

James Franco was one of the reasons why Amber Heard came to argue with Johnny DeppWell, some time ago they had already had a fleeting romance and Depp became very jealous of their closeness.

According to Heard Depp he was also angry because Franco’s tongue “escaped” during a kiss during a shoot, inside one of the romantic scenes.

James Franco is a film actor, winner of two Golden Globes, but in 2018 he lost popularity in the middle of #MeToo, when several women revealed that they had been victims of sexual harassment by the actor. Since then no one has wanted to hire him and he has had to start producing his own projects.

Neither Heard nor Franco go through the best moments of popularity of their careerbut they have been unconditional with each other… until now.

Elon Musk is love that comes and goes

The billionaire met Heard on the set of the movie “Machete Kills”, in which he briefly participated. Since then they began an intermittent romance, which now, thanks to the videos revealed in Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber, we know that it began when she was still married.and remained when he divorced.

Such has been the attraction of Amber and Elon who between 2016 and 2018 did not stop frequenting each other continuously, being seen on trips, bars and parties.

Musk and Heard are still good friends, although he refused to testify in his ex’s trial with Depp, and only limited himself to supporting both through a Twitter:

“At their best, each one of them is incredible.”

The actress has not revealed who is the father of her baby, Oonagh Paige, but, the Page Six portal ensures that the little girl was born through a surrogate mother and that the “alleged” donor is Elon Muskneither of them has confirmed or denied said version.

This year Elon Musk became the richest man in the world, with a fortune of 219,000 million dollars, according to Forbes.

Cara Delevingne, what one day was…

The day of Today images of another alleged infidelity of the star of “Aquaman” towards Johnny Depp, now with the super model Cara Delevingne, have become viral.

The video, where Heard and Cara are seen sharing a tender kiss, in the same elevator of the old residence of Amber and Johnny, in Eastern Columbia in Los Angeles, and the recording is dated 2016.

The first time that Cara Delevingne and Amber Heard were related was in 2014inseparable in various events together and in complete complicity.

In 2016 the actress and the model remained very close again and although there were sparks in between they ended up moving away completely.

In fact, Delevingne has not met Johnny Depp’s ex again or supported her, as Franco and Musk did, in the difficult times she has recently faced.

Delavigne is a model concerned about contributing her grain of sand to sustainable brands and has a fortune valued at 10 million dollars.