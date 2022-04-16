The three millionaire candidates who are in the fight to buy Chelsea from England

2022-04-15

The American consortium led by the Ricketts family announced this Friday that it had withdrawn its offer to buy of the Chelseaone day after the deadline for the submission of candidatures, after the club was put up for sale by its Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

It’s a statement, Tom and Laura Ricketts the owners of the Chicago Cubs baseball franchise, and their sponsors, American millionaires Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert, declared that they had decided “not to make a final offer for the Chelsea F.C.”, given the lack of agreement on the final composition of his proposal.

In addition to this consortium, three candidates had expressed their willingness to submit an offer to the New York business bank Raine Group, before the deadline set on Thursday: Todd Boehley, co-owner of another baseball franchise (Los Angeles Dodgers), Martin Broughton, former Liverpool chairman, and Steve Pagliucaco-owner of the Boston Celtics basketball club.