The three millionaire candidates who are in the fight to buy Chelsea from England
2022-04-15
The American consortium led by the Ricketts family announced this Friday that it had withdrawn its offer to buy of the Chelseaone day after the deadline for the submission of candidatures, after the club was put up for sale by its Russian owner Roman Abramovich.
It’s a statement, Tom and Laura Ricketts the owners of the Chicago Cubs baseball franchise, and their sponsors, American millionaires Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert, declared that they had decided “not to make a final offer for the Chelsea F.C.”, given the lack of agreement on the final composition of his proposal.
In addition to this consortium, three candidates had expressed their willingness to submit an offer to the New York business bank Raine Group, before the deadline set on Thursday: Todd Boehley, co-owner of another baseball franchise (Los Angeles Dodgers), Martin Broughton, former Liverpool chairman, and Steve Pagliucaco-owner of the Boston Celtics basketball club.
The offer to purchase the Ricketts had been criticized by fans of the Chelseawho questioned the patriarch of the family, Joe Ricketts, accused of Islamophobia in 2019, after some of his emails came to light.
The latter, not involved in the purchase proposal, had apologized for his comments and the family had declared in a statement last month “reject all forms of hate.” But this controversy would have nothing to do with the withdrawal of the purchase offer, according to the British press.
Chelsea had been put up for sale on March 2 by Abramovich, anticipating the sanctions of the British government against the oligarchs close to the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine. The club obtained a special government license that allowed it to continue its activities, but under strict conditions.