the three most anticipated films of the weekend are ready to be seen at home – La Brújula 24

By Fernando Quiroga

Special for The Compass 24

Miami, Florida, United States

Netflix

Protected Witness (Trauma Center)

When I read or hear people say that “Netflix has become a specialist in rescuing from oblivion movies that went through the big screen without success”I must confess that I pissed off a little.

Naturally it is not Netflix, is that so beautiful, great and wonderful that defines us and is called the public. the iconic platform have hanged thousands and thousands of products (of which on many occasions we have no idea. In fact, the clearest example in recent years was, The Money Heist. Due to those twists of fate, he hit the heterogeneity of the world public and not in Spain, first and foremost)

Something like that happened with the last movie of Bruce Willis before the pandemic: Protected Witnesswhose original title is Trauma Center.

On its theatrical release, it only grossed $92,000 worldwide. But in these last fifteen days (already in the catalog of the streaming from the Red N) began to rise in reproductions reaching great arrival in the World Top Ten.

The story of the movie tells of a paramedic injured during a shootout between two police officers. She apparently she would have witnessed a deep act of corruption, which triggers that they want to eliminate her. Bruce Willis is the right cop who does whatever he has to do to protect her, which reminds us that he’s still a brilliant guy deep down. Hard to Kill (Especially since he found out that his movie is the fifth most viewed movie on Netflix worldwide)

An excellent action plot not to miss this weekend!

Amazon Prime Video

No Time to Die

Well… let’s see…, long-awaited premiere. The twenty-sixth film of 007 James Bondthe last one from the Craig universe (where apparently something happens that never happened with Bond before…don’t spoil me, pay attention to the title) and the movie where we see Ana of weapons hovering her beauty between kicks and shots…

The Times review says: “Cari Joji Fukunaga (the director), achieves the most physical film of all (of the Bond films), capable of enhancing its most spectacular scenes by uniting them with the deepest conflicts, rooted in the very story of the secret agent created by Ian Fleming and the spy tradition from which he bids farewell.”

This Bond who was born in Royal Casino, and that was the most visceral of all, ends its cinematographic journey in an epic way. And now we can see it in the comfort of home!

Today or tomorrow, on the Prime Video screen.

Disney+

Togo is a wonderful movie where we forget that Willem Dafoe it was the terrible Green Goblin from spider-man.

In this strip, he embodies Leonhard Seppalathe owner of Togo Set in Alaska in 1925, it tells the feat of these two inseparable friends in the face of the difficulty of carrying serum with the precariousness of a sled to the ends of the ice land.

With harsh weather conditions, but determination and love as guides, the adventure will be unmissable and to be shared with the whole family.

Who joins?

I expect returns.