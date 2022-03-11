The three most controversial curiosities of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle will turn 41 in August this year, surrounded by the love of her husband, the prince harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. The actress gained worldwide fame when she played a young intern in “Suits”, a very successful series, which increased when she learned of her relationship with Lady Di’s youngest son.

His career began in 1995 in the television series “Married with children”, where he had a brief appearance in episode 26 of season 9. During the following years, he only made fleeting appearances in productions such as “General Hospital”, “CSI: Miami “, “Fringe”, among others.

Until now, her most successful character is Rachel Zane in “Suits”, in which she had a great role and positioned her as a great actress. However, she had to leave the series in season seven due to her engagement to Prince Harry and her subsequent move to the UK.

Three curiosities of Meghan Markle that few know

Her first name is not Meghan

It is believed that the reason why he always called himself Meghan Markle It is for a labor issue, since it is an interesting and unusual name. The actress was born as Rachel Meghan Markle on August 4, 1981 and was raised in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The actress was born in California, United States. Source: AFP

Her interest in acting began at a very young age because her father, Thomas Markle, is a retired cinematographer, and Meghan spent her childhood on the set of “Married with Children.” At the request of her father, she made a brief appearance and was delighted with the experience.

Another curiosity of his youth that few know is that was classmates with successful actress Scarlett Johansson in preschool. Both attended the Little Red School House, an educational center attended by the children of Los Angeles’s elite and later acted together in the children’s play “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”.

He has an obsession with shoes

Just like Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City”, Meghan Markle is also a fan of extravagant shoes and has a collection valued at more than $100,000. Few know this because when he represented royalty at events he could only wear closed-toe shoes.

In her wardrobe, there are luxury brands and among her favorites are Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Chanel, Manolo Blahnik and Alexander McQueen. She is a fan of colorful shoes, with bare toes, heels of many centimeters and eccentric designs.

Her acting career began when she was just a few years old. Source: People.

It’s half vegan

Meghan Markle follows a strict vegan diet from Monday to Friday and is only allowed to eat meat on weekends., which was heavily criticized by activists. She confessed on several occasions that she is a fan of hummus (a product made from chickpeas) as well as carrots, green juices, almond milk and avoids processed products.

At the moment, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in a mansion located in Montecito, California, although they are looking for another property. “They want to stay in the neighborhood or nearby, but they are not enthusiastic about the house and the location,” said a source close to him.

He added: “They are thinking of selling their house. However, it will not be on the market. It will only be shown to people who are serious buyers.” What little is known is that the couple wants to raise their children in a mansion that has a large garden so they can play outside.

Did you know these curiosities? Meghan Markle?